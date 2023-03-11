Home · News

Star Gazing: 5th Annual ESSENCE Hollywood House

See the talented on-screen stars and behind-the-scenes players who were on the scene to share gems and well-earned knowledge with a crowd of eager Hollywood hopefuls
Just as the biggest weekend in Hollywood kicks off, ESSENCE invited creators and of color for a look behind the curtain to get up close and personal with some of the most talented and accomplished experts in the film and television industry today.

Stars like Harlem‘s Jerrie Johnson, Sundance Grand Jury Prize-winning director A.V. Rockwell, Insecure‘s Kendrick Sampson, and producer/writer/actress Sidra Smith sat on panels sharing gems and well-earned knowledge with a crowd of eager Hollywood hopefuls.

Take a look at the talented stars and behind-the-scenes players that were on the scene at ESSENCE Hollywood House.

