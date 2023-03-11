Star Gazing: 5th Annual ESSENCE Hollywood House

Just as the biggest weekend in Hollywood kicks off, ESSENCE invited creators and of color for a look behind the curtain to get up close and personal with some of the most talented and accomplished experts in the film and television industry today.

Stars like Harlem‘s Jerrie Johnson, Sundance Grand Jury Prize-winning director A.V. Rockwell, Insecure‘s Kendrick Sampson, and producer/writer/actress Sidra Smith sat on panels sharing gems and well-earned knowledge with a crowd of eager Hollywood hopefuls.

Take a look at the talented stars and behind-the-scenes players that were on the scene at ESSENCE Hollywood House.

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Billie Woodruff, A.V. Rockwell, and Nneka Onuorah LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: (L-R) Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Billie Woodruff, A.V. Rockwell, and Nneka Onuorah attend the 2023 ESSENCE Hollywood House at Goya Studios on March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Jerrie Johnson LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Jerrie Johnson onstage during the 2023 ESSENCE Hollywood House at Goya Studios on March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Kendrick Sampson LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Kendrick Sampson speaks onstage during the 2023 ESSENCE Hollywood House at Goya Studios on March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Arsema Thomas LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Arsema Thomas speaks onstage during NETFLIX Conversation: Queen Charlotte Clips & Conversation at the 2023 ESSENCE Hollywood House at Goya Studios on March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Sam Adegoke, Folake Olowofoyeku, Jessica Nabongo, Osas Ighodaro, Yvette Gayle LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Sam Adegoke, Folake Olowofoyeku, Jessica Nabongo, Osas Ighodaro, and Yvette Gayle onstage during the 2023 ESSENCE Hollywood House at Goya Studios on March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

India Ria Amarteifio LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: India Ria Amarteifio speaks onstage during NETFLIX Conversation: Queen Charlotte Clips & Conversation at the 2023 ESSENCE Hollywood House at Goya Studios on March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

A.V. Rockwell LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Film Director A.V. Rockwell attends the 2023 ESSENCE Hollywood House at Goya Studios on March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Sidra Smith LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Sidra Smith attends the 2023 ESSENCE Hollywood House at Goya Studios on March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Lamonia Brown LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Lamonia Brown speaks onstage during the 2023 ESSENCE Hollywood House at Goya Studios on March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Folake Olowofoyeku LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Folake Olowofoyeku attends the 2023 ESSENCE Hollywood House at Goya Studios on March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Jessica Nabongo LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Jessica Nabongo attends the 2023 ESSENCE Hollywood House at Goya Studios on March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Latasha Gillespie LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Latasha Gillespie speaks onstage during the 2023 ESSENCE Hollywood House at Goya Studios on March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)