Angela Bassett, Rihanna Among Nominees For 95th Academy Awards, ‘The Woman King’ Snubbed

Today, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the list of nominees for the 95th Academy Awards ceremony.

Hosted by Riz Ahmed and actor Allison Williams, the nominations in all 23 Oscar categories were revealed in a live presentation from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater, including best picture, best director, the awards for actor and actress in lead and supporting roles, and many more. This year’s presentation of nominees aired on ABC’s Good Morning America, streamed on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, as well as its channels on social media.

Angela Bassett, earned a nod for her performance as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, making her the first actress from a Marvel film to be nominated for an Oscar. Just a few weeks ahead of Rihanna’s SBLVII performance, “Lift Me Up,” a track from the soundtrack for the aforementioned film, grabbed a nomination for Best Original Song. Unfortunately, no women of color were recognized in the category for Best Actress or Best Director, to the outrage of many audiences who expected to see Viola Davis and Gina Prince-Bythewood‘s name among the nominees for last year’s The Woman King.

The anticipation for the 2023 Oscars has been heightened, due to the incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock during last year’s ceremony. Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the award show again, which will mark his third time doing so.

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and air live on ABC. See the full list of nominees here.