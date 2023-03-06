The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has revealed which of its star-studded guest list will grace the stage to hand out their coveted Oscar trophies in its 24 televised categories this year. Unsurprisingly, the list is full of stars of the stage and silver screen.

The presenters’ list includes stars from the film world like former Oscar recipients Questlove and Ariana DeBose, and current on-screen stunners like Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan. The evening will also feature musical performances by Best Original Song nominee Rihanna and an In Memoriam tribute by famed rocker Lenny Kravitz.

Take a look at the list of who’ll be hitting the stage to present Oscar honors at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12.

Jonathan Majors WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: Jonathan Majors attends the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration of Excellence in Hollywood at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 05, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Rihanna HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Rihanna attends Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Michael B. Jordan LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 15: Michael B. Jordan attends the “Creed III” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Ariana DeBose LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 26: Ariana DeBose attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic)

Dwayne Johnson LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Dwayne Johnson speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Zoe Saldaña HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 12: Zoe Saldana attends 20th Century Studio’s “Avatar 2: The Way of Water” U.S. Premiere at Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Lenny Kravitz HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: Lenny Kravitz attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video’s “Shotgun Wedding” at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Janelle Monáe WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: Janelle Monáe attends the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration of Excellence in Hollywood at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 05, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Samuel L. Jackson NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 12: Samuel L. Jackson attends The 75th Annual Tony Awards – Arrivals on June 12, 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)