Home · News

Check Out The List Of Presenters And Performers At The 2023 Oscars Ceremony

Rihanna, Jonathan Majors, Lenny Kravitz and more stars will grace the stage of the 95th Annual Academy Awards for powerhouse performances and stunning appearances
Check Out The List Of Presenters And Performers At The 2023 Oscars Ceremony
By Rivea Ruff ·

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has revealed which of its star-studded guest list will grace the stage to hand out their coveted Oscar trophies in its 24 televised categories this year. Unsurprisingly, the list is full of stars of the stage and silver screen.

The presenters’ list includes stars from the film world like former Oscar recipients Questlove and Ariana DeBose, and current on-screen stunners like Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan. The evening will also feature musical performances by Best Original Song nominee Rihanna and an In Memoriam tribute by famed rocker Lenny Kravitz.

Take a look at the list of who’ll be hitting the stage to present Oscar honors at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12.

TOPICS: 