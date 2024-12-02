Getty Images

A$AP Rocky is set to receive the Cultural Innovator Award on behalf of the British Fashion Council Foundation tonight at the 2024 Fashion Awards. The fundraiser presented by Pandora will take place tonight at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Notably, the Fashion Awards also bestows prestigious honor to designers in the realm of womenswear and menswear to pay tribute to their work throughout the past year.

Aside from the Harlem native’s fashion inclinations, he’s been delving into noteworthy style expressions in other avenues this year alone. Notably, his menswear brand AWGE debuted at Paris Fashion Week in a collection titled “American Sabotage.” The line was comprised of 30 looks. Since last year, he has starred in multiple campaigns for Bottega Veneta, which immediately went viral upon release. One that was revealed with the house in June featured both of his sons with Rihanna, Riot, and RZA. Another by Savage X Fenty Men’s featured RZA.

A Fenty Skin campaign he appeared in last year marked a changing of the tide for the rapper and fashion connoisseur. What followed included spots that were fitting for Rocky including a Gucci campaign. PUMA announced that he’d take the reins as their creative director leading its Formula 1 division this same year–and sold-out drops ensued. He ended last year by revealing Bottega Veneta’s Pre-Spring 2024 menswear pieces in a paparazzi-style campaign.

“We are thrilled to honour A$AP Rocky with the Cultural Innovator Award tonight. Rocky has had a resounding impact on the creative industries and popular culture this year – from his Paris Fashion Week debut to designing the retro futuristic neighbourhood in the Moncler’s The City of Genius in Shanghai. Through these collections and the promotion of his upcoming album ‘Don’t Be Dumb’, he has firmly positioned himself at the intersection of culture and innovation. We are also incredibly grateful for his continued support of UK designers and retail,” shared Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council.