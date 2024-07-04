Essence Fashion Digest: A$AP Rocky Wears Bottega Veneta, Chanel Announces Its Next Runway Location, And More

Getty Images

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First, A$AP Rocky stepped out in New York City in a head-to-toe Bottega Veneta look. He channeled dadcore in the chicest way. Meanwhile, Queen Charlotte actress Golda Rosheuvel wore a striped red and white dress while out in London.

Next, designer and founder Shawn Stussy has announced he’s coming out of retirement, breaking out of a hiatus. Additionally, rapper and fashion connoisseur FERG, formerly known as A$AP FERG, is the face of the latest Awake New York campaign as he collaborates with the brand. Lastly, the French fashion house Chanel has announced its latest location for its Métiers d’Art collection. Keep scrolling to know the fashion happenings of the week.

A$AP Rocky Wears Bottega Veneta

Rapper and stylish father of two was seen this week in a full Bottega Veneta outfit, complete with a striped tie. His classic blue jeans and striped red, white, and blue button-down shirt were accompanied by a pair of sleek black lace-up loafers. The look was simple and could be part of a paparazzi campaign for the brand. He added gold hoop earrings to complete his outfit.

Golda Rosheuvel Wears Jasper Conran London

While in London, British actress Golda Rosheuvel stepped out in a red and white striped button-down dress designed by Jasper Conran London on her way to day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Tournament. The look was quite classic, with minimal accessories. In hand, she held a quilted black leather bag and paired white slightly square-toed heels with her outfit. The dress also featured a tie detail in the middle to accentuate her waist and break up the pattern a bit.

Shawn Stussy’s Returns To His Namesake Brand

Stussy’s founder, Shawn Stussy, revealed that he is coming out of retirement. On his Instagram, he posted an image of himself with a line that reads, “Retirement is nice, but it’s time to engage for a long ride into the future.” The designer left his eponymous label in 1996 and sold shares to his friend Frank Sinatra Jr., according to Hypebeast. In another portion of the caption, before he edited it with an update, there was a line about working on new projects.

Rapper FERG And Awake New York Collaborate

FERG, formerly known as A$AP FERG, stars in the latest Awake New York campaign for their collaboration. The collection includes t-shirts and baby tees in black, white, and red with a collaborative logo featuring an American flag and the text “FERG” on the front. On the larger t-shirts, the back reads “UPTOWN II DOWNTOWN FERG ANNUAL COOKOUT MEMORIAL.”

Shop the collection on fergapparel.com and at 62 Orchard Street in New York City.

Chanel Announces Its Next Runway Location

Chanel has announced its Métiers d’Art runway show will take place in Hangzhou, China. Although creative director Virginie Viard has recently left the fashion house, the brand is moving ahead with the collection’s runway show. As the search for Viard’s replacement continues, the location announcement is seen as a positive sign. “It’s an exceptional destination in China and it’s very inspiring for the Métiers d’Art collection. It’s the real landscape that inspired the screens that are in the apartment,” said President of Chanel SAS, Bruno Pavlovsky to WWD.