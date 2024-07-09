A$AP Rocky And RZA Star In The Latest Savage X Fenty Men’s Campaign

Savage X Fenty

A$AP Rocky has inevitably been deemed a “cool” dad. With a few fashion accomplishments under his belt, he seems to always include his family into his projects. In this campaign, it’s vice versa with Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Men’s latest campaign entitled “Savage X Classics” starring A$AP Rocky and their 2-year-old son RZA.

Savage X Fenty

Rocky is seen posing in a black ribbed tank top and a pair of Savage X Fenty briefs featuring a logo motif around the waistband. On his shoulders, a not-so-bashful RZA is matching with his father in a black tank and Fenty underwear. Both are looking into the camera with undeniable confidence, something that is either learned or inherited, but you decide which applies to them. In another image, the rapper stands alone in a white version of the underwear he wore with RZA on his shoulders.

Savage X Fenty

Rihanna, Rocky, RZA, and Riot Rose just seem to be one of the most photogenic and stylish families around. There’s no denying the power couple’s children are destined to be just as naturally fashionable. This is the second time that Rocky has posed in a campaign with his son, as the Bottega Veneta Father’s Day campaign shot by Carrie Mae Weems was the first.

If you’re one to match with your kids in subtle ways, the “Savage X Classics” collection is available in 3-packs and 6 packs of boxers, briefs, and tees. starter pack for any top drawer. Sizes range from XS to 4X with prices starting at $14.95 on savagex.com.