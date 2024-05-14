Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Son RZA Is Two!

A$AP Rocky

Rihanna, 36, and A$AP Rocky, 35, are officially parents of a two-year-old. The couple’s oldest son, RZA, just turned a new age, and the proud parents were glowing with excitement about it. The rapper posted some rare photos and videos of his kids and Rihanna in a birthday post on Instagram. The caption of the photos read, “HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY 2 MY 1st BORN BABY BOY RZA ❤️,” A$AP, also known as Rakim Mayers, wrote.

One image included the entire family, with Rihanna holding their youngest, 9-month-old Riot, and the artist holding RZA upside down. There were also some videos of RZA wobbling around as babies do and stealing his brother Riot’s pacifier.

The celebrations didn’t begin and end with a birthday post. The couple loves a good celebration, so in their usual fashion, they marked the occasion with a kid’s party in New York City.

The couple hosted a private party at Color Factory on May 11th. The exclusive event was everything a kid could dream of, including a colorful ball pit, cutouts on a stick with RZA’s face on it, and toys.

Producer President Hitkidd and his wife, makeup artist Jasmine B. Cook, also known as “Jazzy B,” were both in attendance, and they gave us a sneak peek into the party via Instagram.

Hitkidd posted a video of his eldest son greeting Rihanna, but he didn’t look very impressed. The caption on the video the artist posted via Instagram said, “When you mad at Rihanna for not dropping any more music.”

The parents, currently navigating the world of raising two young children simultaneously, seem to be loving parenting and basking in the joy this chapter of their lives brings.

A source told PEOPLE that Rocky is “such a fun dad,” and Rihanna “is all about motherhood” and “loves” parenting her boys.

“She brings the kids on every trip, including work trips,” the source said. “The kids come with her everywhere. She never complains that she’s tired. She seems to just love life.”