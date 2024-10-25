Danielle Deadwyler Embraces Suits For Fall

Getty Images

To attend the 2024 MoMa Film Benefit actress Danielle Deadwyler opted for Chanel. Since the house hosted the special evening honoring Samuel L. Jackson the choice made sense. Deadwyler has been knocking out memorable red carpet lately. This ensemble ethers into chic territory for her. It’s the latest appearance that has got me enamored with her attire for worthy festivities. Stylists Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald have played a role in each of her excellent outsides recently.

For the affair which was a star-studded evening Deadwyler wore a low-cut tweed jacket that stopped at midway down her arm. It was paired with a midi skirt in the same material. Next, an expertly placed belt in black leather was an accessory that this moment called for–a chain with a few miniature logos was a key part of the look as well. Lastly, a pair of logo Chanel pumps and a boxy mini bag fit in perfectly with the other elegant pieces she wore.

Stick with Wayman + Micah and they’ll whip you into tip-top shape for red carpet moments. Deadwyler’s advancement of style has been a sight to behold. Just last week she donned a sequinned Ferragamo frock designed by Maximillian Davis to the well-attended Academy Museum Gala. Back in October to the Mill Valley Film Festival, a silk lengthy maroon number by Ferragamo marked another moment in her incredible style era.

We’re here for the progression and we will be tuned into future looks Deadwyler dons.