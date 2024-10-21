ICYMI: Ayo Edebiri Wears Thom Browne, Ice Studios X New Balance Sneaker Collaboration, And More

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

This weekend included many fashion-filled moments worth remembering. To begin, Ayo Edebiri graced the red carpet at the Academy Museum Gala wearing Thom Browne. Additionally, Laura Herrier stopped the show wearing Ludovic de Saint Sernin. And Da’Vine Joy Randolph stepped on the carpet wearing Louis Vuitton. We would be remiss to not mention Taraji P. Henson and Danielle Deadwyler who donned Tamara Ralph and Ferragamo respectively.

Next, Zendaya made an appearance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony wearing archival Bob Mackie, channeling her inner Cher. Finally, Ice Studios and New Balance have launched their new collaborative sneaker.

Keep scrolling below to learn more about these fashion moments from over the weekend.

Ayo Edebiri Wears Thom Browne

Emmy-winning actress Ayo Edebiri attended the 4th annual Academy Museum Gala wearing a cream bustier with a ruffled skirt by Thom Browne. Her outfit was paired with a dainty gold sandal by Christian Louboutin. Edebiri and her stylist, Danielle Goldberg, always perfectly capture the actress’s infectious personality for each of her distinct red carpet moments. The pair decided to go with minimal jewelry, including a diamond ring on her left hand. Edebiri’s voluminous blowout perfectly completed the combination.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Laura Herrier Wears Ludovic de Saint Sernin

Actress Laura Harrier also attended the Academy Museum Gala in a black gown featuring a lace-up neckline, silver buckles, and lace reminiscent of sneaker laces by Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The skirt was slinky and gaped towards the bottoms, subtly showing Herrier’s legs. The actress also opted for diamond ear cuffs and a rectangular bezel shape, finished with a tight, slick-back bun. This stellar look was styled by Danielle Goldberg.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Da’Vine Joy Randolph Wears Louis Vuitton

Da’Vine Joy Randolph also attended the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. Randolph has captivated audiences worldwide in recent years. She dazzled on the red carpet in an elegant off-the-shoulder blush pink gown by Louis Vuitton featuring a peplum skirt and flowing chiffon fabric that added a touch of ethereal beauty to her look. Stylists Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald were responsible for this resplendent ensemble.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson Wears Tamara Ralph

Taraji P. Henson was also in on the fun this weekend. To the Academy Museum Gala where quite a few stars appeared, Henson showed up in a resplendent golden sequined number by Tamara Ralph. A striking silver flower was designed in the center of her dress and a pair of black velvet opera gloves were one of the accessories styled by Wayman + Micah that set the look off.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Danielle Deadwyler Wears Ferragamo

To attend the prestigious Academy Museum Gala Deadwyler wore an excellent gown by Maximillian Davis on behalf of Ferragamo. Styled by Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald the actress’ dress featured an assortment of enlarged sequins that gave off a hint of eccentricity. The matching slanted heeled pumps she wore were also Ferragamo.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Zendaya Wears Bob Mackie

Zendaya and Law Roach have done it again. The actress wore an archival dress from Bob Mackie’s Fall 2001 Couture Collection to the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction. She is channeling early Cher with the dress silhouette, bone-straight hair with no layers, and 70s-esque makeup. The gown was paired with none other than her beloved Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Ice Studios And New Balance Launch M10 Sneaker

Renell Medrano’s Ice Studios and New Balance have launched a pair of limited-edition Miniumus Trail 10 sneakers. The shoes feature a white base, a red tongue, and a black rubber sole perfectly constructed for running and everyday life. While Medrano may be known for capturing images of our favorite stars like Ayo Edebiri, Solange Knowles, and Skepta, she recently launched a trailer with New Balance, debuting her first-ever footwear under her creative studio, Ice Studio. So far, they have launched shirts, pants, eyewear, and more.

The Ice Studios x New Balance M10 sneaker which retails for $140 have launched via a raffle on Ice Studio’s website. A wider release will be available on October 24 at 10 a.m. EST on New Balance’s website.