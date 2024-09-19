Louis Vuitton

Dandyism or dandy elegance is at the core of the practice of Pharrell Williams therefore Louis Vuitton’s “Fall,” the men’s Spring/Summer 2025 capsule collection follows this notion. Ideally, altering dress codes is instinctual to the house’s menswear but the latest arrivals are proof that versatility should be a mainstay in everyone’s wardrobes. According to the brand, this collection showcases a wardrobe suspended between city life and weekend getaways. This blend makes for a touching and intentional reveal.

“Riffing on the philosophy introduced by the Men’s Creative Director for the runway collection in June 2024, the capsule focuses on macro versus micro visions of colour, construction and surface decoration, inviting the eye to zoom in and out to discover savoir-faire that permeates every garment and accessory,” a statement from the brand reads.

One notable premise within the capsule is a creative enmeshment with the estate of the late South Korean painter Park Seo-Bo, largely associated with his use of minimalist, impactful graphic lines. His works are featured in ready-to-wear, leather goods, and shoes. The late artist previously collaborated with Louis Vuitton on the ArtyCapucines project in 2019.

Additional compelling standouts in the collection include bags emblazoned with Park Seo-Bo’s artwork mainly, the Écriture series, air blue and neon green in addition to a maple red hue are utilized. Each of these pieces is lined in beige, a nod to Korean hanji paper. Notably, each one features a tag referencing the specific artwork that inspired them: there is an air blue Christopher backpack, a neon green Sac Plat, a maple red Alma, a neon green Cotteville 16 Montres, and a neon green or maple red Keepall.

As a whole the capsule reimagines daywear and pieces one can use for travel–there are an assortment of carry-alls that can be utilized for one’s travels. The collection also allots the opportunity for Louis Vuitton’s unique followers to delve into accessories such as jewelry and logo-emblazoned scarves that were created to add to a transversal wardrobe.

01 01 Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2025

02 02 Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2025

03 03 Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2025

04 04 Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2025

05 05 Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2025

06 06 Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2025

07 07 Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2025