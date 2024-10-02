How Chanel And Ruth Carter Celebrated September With Purpose

Courtesy Getty Images

Chanel, renowned for its exquisite handbags and elegant apparel, is also committed to community initiatives that may surprise some. For the ninth consecutive year, Tribeca and Chanel hosted a luncheon to celebrate the Through Her Lens initiative, bringing together over 100 women from the industry to honor selected filmmakers and commemorate their partnership.

“None of us would be where we are without women. That’s what gives the story so much power,” Ruth Carter shared in a phone conversation following the event.

Through Her Lens offers ten selected women a three-day workshop and one-on-one mentorship, empowering them to shape and refine their projects. This year’s mentors included industry luminaries like showrunner Mara Brock Akil and costume designer Ruth Carter. “I hope to provide them with a sense of hope.” She was set to meet the women later that afternoon for their workshop and expressed how the film industry can often feel like an exclusive club, leaving many to navigate it independently. “You’ll find yourself in situations where you know your craft, and then doubt creeps in. I encounter these moments too, but I choose not to see them as obstacles.”

Carter’s career, spanning over three decades, has given her a multigenerational perspective on the industry. Her work on films like “Selma” and “Black Panther” has equipped her with the skills to create cultural moments that will be remembered for years to come. Notably, her contributions to “Black Panther” earned her an Academy Award for Best Costume Design, making her the first Black woman to receive this prestigious honor. “I always did my job to the best of my ability, and many times I managed to turn that doubt around.”

Applying for the Through Her Lens program is a relatively seamless process. According to the website, submissions this year were due June 17, and eligibility required being an identifying woman or non-binary director or writer with a workable project seeking guidance and funding. Through Her Lens imposes no restrictions on the genre or style of the project, allowing for diverse communities to participate. Selected participants will receive grants of up to $80,000 to advance their project.

For more information on the Chanel and Tribeca initiative Through Her Lens, visit here.