I’m Into Ayo Edebiri’s Custom Bottega Veneta Suit

Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri is a rising red carpet darling. For her latest appearance was another isolated incident in which she proved her fashion status. At the Inside Out 2 premiere in Los Angeles, the actress donned a custom Bottega Veneta suit styled by Danielle Goldberg. To be clear the blue tone the suit was created by Matthieu Blazy felt as though Edebiri was in an episode of HBO’s wacky vacation-centric series White Lotus.

For Edebiri who is unabashedly hitting many of us over our heads with style inclinations that feel nearly effortless this suit was a solid moment. Since this look eloquently Blazy tapped into the shorts trend that’s currently happening right now–we see that in the shorts that stop right above Ayo’s knees. The blazer is also tailored to fit her proportions and frame perfectly. Aside from this two-piece suit, the perfectly matched blue button-up shirt underneath plays up the office siren looks that have been taking over my Instagram feed as of late. A pair of black open-toe sandals were pivotal to the look as well. In total, this outfit is an example of how to reinvent and make red carpet style work for you.

Kevin Winter/WireImage

Not too long ago in February, Ayo wore a striking grey and black plaid Luar gown to the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards also styled by Goldberg. Separately, she channeled old Hollywood glamour in another custom Bottega Veneta look by designed by Blazy for the BAFTA Awards. This momentous ensemble was exquisite: an orange gown in a silken material paired with a lengthy cream fur shawl and cream gloves (Goldberg also spearheaded this look).

To be frank it’s Ayo and Danielle’s world and we’re just lucky enough to be able to live in it. Their creative partnership has been a joy to witness in recent months. In the coming months, we’ll be on the lookout for additional standout looks by the dynamic pair.