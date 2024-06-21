Athleisure Moments Spotted At Men’s Paris Fashion Week

Getty Images

Men have been nailing it in regards to getting dressed and this season’s Men’s Paris Fashion Week proved it. The street style looks this season adhered to the summer heat that seems to just keep rising. We saw shorts sets paired with baseball caps, chunky sneakers to add casual energy, and our favorite athleisure element, a tracksuit.

Athleisure seems to have taken over a bit at the men’s week and we noticed the ingenious ways these pieces were styled to not take away from a dressy look, but add comfort to it. You have to give it to them, they look incredible. There’s a level of intention and care in each look below that teeters equally between functional and chic. From windbreakers to baseball caps, here are the athleisure moments we spotted at Men’s Paris Fashion Week and how you can style them for yourself, your man, or your loved ones below.

Windbreakers

During the summer heat, it seems like a windbreaker wouldn’t be necessary. But if you’re a fashion guy or gal who likes to run on cooler days in the summer then a windbreaker is definitely for you. This look below is a bit more the fashion than the function, but you could style a shorter windbreaker with a pair of straight-leg, loose jeans or a pair of textured trousers like below. Adding a pair of sunglasses elevates the look and so would a pair of loafers to keep it dressier. To go the casual route add some sneakers and running shorts to head out for your runner’s high.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Baseball Caps

Baseball caps have been around forever, but seeing it styled like this at Paris Fashion Week reminded us that it’s still an athleisure accessory nonetheless. The look below could be recreated with this set from Neiman Marcus with a pair of sneakers in a similar hue and a graphic baseball cap like this one from Mytheresa. You could dress it up more by wearing a suit with a baseball cap or a short suit set with a pair of long socks and loafers.

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20: A guest wears light blue striped shirt with matching shorts, light blue sneaker, outside Issey Miyake, during the Haute Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

Zip-Up Hoodies

Zip-up hoodies are an easy piece to style casually with a pair of jeans, a pair of sweatpants, or shorts, but dressing it up could be a challenge. However, this look below is styled with layering involved. The hoodie is slightly unzipped with a short-sleeved button-down layered over with a pair of shorts. If the weather permits, you can try this look, or wear a light vest over our hoodie instead if it’s too hot. To dress it up, you could do a similar look by adding a pair of trousers, a vest over your hoodie, and a pair of shiny black shoes.

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20: A guest wears grey shorts, black button shirt outside 032c during the Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Tracksuits

A Louis Vuitton tracksuit is a chic street style moment and you can have that moment too by styling your own tracksuit similarly. You can coordinate your colors similarly to this look or mix and match your track pants and jacket. The tracksuit could be dressed up with a pair of shiny loafers, a watch, and a necklace. Wear your jacket zipped up or open with a T-shirt or white tank top underneath your jacket in white or a coordinating color.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Chunky Sneakers

We saw an array of chunky sneakers from street style at Paris Men’s Fashion Week. You could style your pair with a textured blazer and pants like this look below or with a full suit. Adding a pop of color with a bag similar to the Louis Vuitton bag below would be an elevated touch to your outfit. To keep it casual you could wear a plain white T-shirt or tank top paired with trousers and your sneakers, and add a crossbody bag. If the weather permits you could add an oversized button-down layered over your shirt.