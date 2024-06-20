7 Accessories To Pair With Your Athleisure Look

Getty Images

Athleisure has been widely accepted as apparel and even styled in elevated ways these days. Naturally, this is due to 2020’s “unprecedented” times as we remember. While not everyone is a fan of sweatpants making a comeback, pieces from track pants to running shorts are getting the limelight. The impending heat is also to thank for this and people are currently keeping layers light.

Trying to figure out how to style your athleisure to be “presentable” to the world can be daunting as comfort tends to win over style. Athleisure has interestingly become part of fashion as we see people during New York Fashion Week styling track pants with sophisticated tops or blazers, sneakers being worn with full suit sets, and so on. We’ve been thinking of ways to upgrade our athleisure to meet the needs of comfort and everyday elegance all in one.

It seems like accessorizing is the answer to it all. From statement jewelry to hats, to even a water bottle holder doubling as a bag, we’ve got some tips on how to add these pieces to your look and style them effortlessly.

Keep scrolling to find out how to pair accessories with your athleisure.

Nylon Mini Bags

We love mini bags but nylon ones have been coming back recently. They have a similar texture to athletic clothing and offer a simple and functional element to your outfit. You can try wearing one with a pair of track pants and a button-down shirt with a pair of pointed-toe mules. For a casual look, you could wear one with a graphic T-shirt and running shorts paired with stylish sneakers from New Balance.

Thick Headbands

A thick headband doesn’t just have to be for a sweaty gym session. They also look sleek with an office type of look–but also with an athleisure outfit as well. Try styling yours with a sporty top like a soccer jersey paired with black trousers and leather sneakers. To dress it up, try your headband with a tennis dress or skirt and a polo set with long socks and sneakers. Another dressy-casual outfit to try could be a tennis skirt set with a sweater tied over your shoulders with a pair of sneakers or pointed-toe kitten heels.

Baseball Caps

Baseball caps are essential during the hotter months and fit so many aesthetics. Try wearing one with a button down and jeans for a casual dressy look or to dress it down wear a T-shirt with running shorts, crew socks, and sneakers with yours, and add a leather slouchy bag. Dresses also go well with baseball caps, so you could try a light flowy dress with a sweater tied around your shoulders and add sneakers with your cap.

Statement Earrings

Adding a statement earring to an athletic-inspired outfit looks effortlessly cool in our eyes. Try a thick pair of hoops with a lightweight tracksuit and sneakers. To dress that up just add a kitten heel. Another option could be a black bodysuit paired with track pants and heels with an abstract earring like this one from COS. Even wearing a pair of running shorts and a tank top would look elevated with statement earrings.

Dainty Necklaces

If you’re not big into making a statement with your jewelry, try stacking sanity necklaces to your athleisure looks. One idea: start with a tennis skirt, add a boxy T-shirt, and a pair of leather sneakers paired with some simple silver-tone necklaces. Another look could be a track jacket worn with jeans and a baby tee with a pointed-toe heel or ballet flats with a few necklaces stacked, peeking from your jacket. A sporty dress paired with sneakers and some gold chain necklaces with a mini nylon bag is also effortless.

Stylish Water Bottle Holder

You’re probably wondering how this counts as an accessory, but if you’ve ever been out and about and happen to constantly carry your water bottle in hand, it might be a little annoying. Water bottle holders aren’t just for kids or people who hike, you can stylishly wear one with the right print or colorway like this one from Bies. Wear yours with a sporty dress and sneakers for an on-the-go day or with a pair of running shorts and a graphic T-shirt to keep it casual. To dress it up, let your water bottle holder be the statement piece through color or print and keep the rest of your athleisure monochromatic.

Fashionable Duffle Bags

Going to the gym with a duffle bag is peak fitness status. While a gym bag has to be functional, it shouldn’t have to compromise style too. This option from Free People is an excellent example of that. You could wear yours with a pair of lightweight track pants and a button-down top with sneakers or a sporty skort with a flowy tank top for a big workout day. If you’re on the go throughout the day a pair of running shorts and a graphic T-shirt is the best route.