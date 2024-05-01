4 Reasons Why The Tracksuit Is The Coolest Uniform

As a fashion editor, New York Fashion Week is probably the busiest time of the year for me. Sometimes the last thing on my mind is what to wear (yes, I know, how?). I personally appreciate ease and comfort when it comes to getting ready for the week of shows and late-night events. So, anything that can transition from a day-to-night look is a priority for me. During February’s Fashion Week, my wardrobe theme was a uniform look, so I mainly rotated button-downs, long skirts, denim on denim, Thom Browne, and matching sets. Out of all the looks, my favorite was the matching set option I picked, which was a gray Adidas tracksuit.

As soon as I put on that tracksuit, I knew it was going to be a favorite. I have no shame in repeating outfits, especially when I find something that matches my personal style and makes me feel great. This tracksuit is the first one I’ve owned since high school track, and I’m embracing it in a whole new way. I now understand why rappers in the 80s wore them so often – they’re cool, easy, and practical. It’s no longer just an option for lazy Sundays; it’s a luxurious essential that everyone should have in their wardrobe for that perfect mix of comfort and style.

After breaking in the tracksuit during fashion week, I have been wearing it to Sunday brunch, the office, while traveling, to parties, and more. Combining unparalleled comfort with effortless versatility, tracksuits offer a winning formula for modern women. Whether you are navigating a busy day of errands or seeking a chic yet relaxed ensemble for social gatherings, tracksuits seamlessly blend functionality with fashion-forward flair.

From their functional comfort to their ability to make a statement, here are four laid-back yet sophisticated ways to style a tracksuit into your wardrobe.

The Classic

The classic tracksuit style is a timeless and elegant choice where comfort meets tradition. I love this approach because it allows you to have fun with everything else that goes into the look. When wearing a tracksuit, pair it with a fun top to transition from one look to another. You could try a strapless asymmetrical top in a solid neutral color or a striped button-down for a business casual look. Pair the tracksuit with sleek heels or ballet flats for a chic yet relaxed vibe. You could even choose New Balance sneaker-loafers. To complete the look, add accessories such as chunky gold jewelry or a handbag that pops for an understated yet polished finish.

Devine Blacksher.

Above The Waist VS. Waist Down

Elevate your fashion game with the trendy above-the-waist versus below-the-waist styling tip. Achieve a stunning statement by pairing the track jacket with tailored trousers or a long denim skirt and sneakers, giving your upper half a classy look. Or opt for a button-down pair with loose-fit track pants and ballet flats or wedges. Complement the look with bold accessories like chunky gold bracelets or a structured belt to add effortless flair.

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 13: A guest is seen on the street attending Coach 1941 during New York Fashion Week wearing a brown coat with a red track jacket on February 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images)

Effortlessly Relaxed Fit

Embrace laid-back luxury with oversized tracksuit styling, where comfort reigns supreme. Opt for a loose-fitting tracksuit silhouette paired with a kitten heel for a relaxed yet polished aesthetic. Enhance the effortless vibe with oversized sunglasses and a slouchy tote bag, or add a touch of glamour with dainty layered necklaces for a modern twist on casual sophistication.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – FEBRUARY 01: A guest is seen wearing bucket hat, blue track suit, brown teddy coat outside Gestuz during Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2022 on February 01, 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

The Twist On Tradition

Redefine traditional fashion norms by putting a unique spin on tracksuits. Experiment with different textures and patterns by combining a customary tracksuit top with a tracksuit skirt or shorts, and finishing the look with sophisticated stiletto heels or strappy gladiator sandals for an interesting mix of informal and formal.