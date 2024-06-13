Getty Images

Ever since the pandemic wearing athleisure in public has become more acceptable. People have been taking that trend and making it fashionable since 2020. Sweat suits paired with blazers and sneakers were popularized and wearing track pants with a cute top was the norm.

It’s refreshing in a sense, you can be even more comfortable than before out and about. Pieces from hoodies, and sneakers, to tracksuits are getting the spotlight in the best way. No more shame or embarrassment from your athleisure looks, you can look good without compromising comfort. In fact, with these looks below to recreate, you’re prioritizing comfort above all.

Keep scrolling to learn more about how to style your athleisure pieces for the summer heat.

Dress Up Your Track Pants

Our Senior Fashion Editor Devine Blacksher declared months ago that track pants were back and styled them for a week. These bottoms are meant to be easy for the warmer weather as the summer goes on. I’d style my pair with a button-down shirt and pin it in the back for a cinched waist effect and a pair of ballet flats or pointed-toe kitten heels for a dressier look. To keep it casual, try a graphic T-shirt with a pair of chunky sneakers with a metallic mini bag to accessorize.

Try A Light Jacket Over A Hoodie

Sometimes on a summer night, you’ll get the occasional cool breeze that might make you shiver. If the weather allows it, a lightweight soft hoodie layered underneath a light leather jacket or blazer paired with baggy dark wash jeans is a stylish approach to comfort. To dress up your hoodie try a sheer skirt with some sequin serials to add an opulent element to your look. Wear that with a pair of pumps for a fully juxtaposed outfit.

Pair Your Favorite Sneakers With A Dress

Sneakers can go with just about anything and with the right pair, you can wear them with a flowy dress. One of the easiest pieces to style and throw on, a dress for the summer heat is ideal. You can wear your look like below: a dress with a lovely bodice to accentuate your curves and billows out at the hips for an easy day of walking and running around. Your sneakers could be a chunky pair of New Balance 574s or a fashionable pair of Adidas Sambas. This look also would work well with a drop waist dress or a short sundress.

Channel Elevated Yet Comfortable Energy

A full tracksuit doesn’t just have to be an Adidas head-to-toe look. Like the outfit below, you can mix and match to appease your needs. A quarter zip track jacket paired with a different pair of track pants adds dimension to your look as the textures are the same. You can style them with a posh pair of black pumps and add a quilted leather bag with a gold strap. Or you keep it casual with a pair of flats or fashionable leather sneakers paired with a slouchy leather bag.