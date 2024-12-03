Kendrick Lamar And SZA Announce 2025 “Grand National Tour”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are hitting the road together for the highly anticipated Grand National Tour, kicking off in April 2025. This North American stadium run marks their first joint venture since 2018’s Championship Tour with Top Dawg Entertainment, reigniting excitement among fans of the two chart-topping artists.
Today’s announcement follows a monumental year for both artists. Kendrick’s surprise album, GNX, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, fueled by the hit singles “tv off,” “peekaboo,” and “Luther,” the latter featuring SZA. Meanwhile, SZA’s contributions to the album, including the closing track “Gloria,” have only heightened anticipation for her next release, which has yet to be revealed.
The Grand National Tour will make stops at iconic venues like SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. With Kendrick gearing up for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show and SZA promising new music, this tour promises to be a defining moment for both artists and their fans.
Powered by Live Nation, Top Dawg Ent, PgLang, and Cash App, tickets go on presale here, on Wednesday, December 4, at 10 am EST.
Grand National Tour Dates:
04/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
04/23 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
04/26 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
04/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
05/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
05/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
05/08 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
05/09 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
05/12 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
05/17 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
05/27 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
05/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
05/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
06/04 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
06/06 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
06/12 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
06/16 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
06/18 – Washington, DC @ Northwest Stadium