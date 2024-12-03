Kendrick Lamar And SZA Announce 2025 “Grand National Tour”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are hitting the road together for the highly anticipated Grand National Tour, kicking off in April 2025. This North American stadium run marks their first joint venture since 2018’s Championship Tour with Top Dawg Entertainment, reigniting excitement among fans of the two chart-topping artists.

Today’s announcement follows a monumental year for both artists. Kendrick’s surprise album, GNX, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, fueled by the hit singles “tv off,” “peekaboo,” and “Luther,” the latter featuring SZA. Meanwhile, SZA’s contributions to the album, including the closing track “Gloria,” have only heightened anticipation for her next release, which has yet to be revealed.

The Grand National Tour will make stops at iconic venues like SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. With Kendrick gearing up for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show and SZA promising new music, this tour promises to be a defining moment for both artists and their fans.

Powered by Live Nation, Top Dawg Ent, PgLang, and Cash App, tickets go on presale here, on Wednesday, December 4, at 10 am EST.

Grand National Tour Dates:

04/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

04/23 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

04/26 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

04/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

05/03 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

05/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

05/08 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

05/09 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

05/12 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

05/17 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

05/27 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

05/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

05/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

06/04 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

06/06 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

06/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

06/12 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

06/16 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

06/18 – Washington, DC @ Northwest Stadium