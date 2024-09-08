Courtesy of pgLang

Today, Roc Nation, Apple Music, and the NFL have officially announced that Kendrick Lamar will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

The performance, airing on FOX, will showcase the multi-platinum, Grammy, and Emmy award-winning artist, known for his cultural impact and innovative sound. “Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer,” Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter said in a statement. “His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”

Kendrick Lamar’s rise to fame began with his critically acclaimed debut album good kid, m.A.A.d city. Since then, he’s collected 17 Grammy Awards and made history as the first non-classical, non-jazz musician to win a Pulitzer Prize for 2017’s DAMN. This year, Lamar’s collaborations on “Like That” and “Not Like Us” reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100, further affirming his dominance in the music industry.

“Few artists have impacted music and culture as profoundly as Kendrick Lamar,” said Seth Dudowsky, Head of Music at the NFL. “Time and time again, Kendrick has proven his unique ability to craft moments that resonate, redefine, and ultimately shake the very foundation of hip-hop.”

Lamar’s creative imprint, pgLang, will lead the creative direction for his performance. The telecast will be produced by DPS, with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton directing.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date, and I’ll be there to remind the world why,” Lamar said. “They got the right one.”

Apple Music’s multi-year partnership with the NFL and Roc Nation continues to bring groundbreaking halftime performances to the world stage. Following Usher’s record-breaking Super Bowl LVIII performance earlier this year, the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show promises to be another unforgettable moment in entertainment.