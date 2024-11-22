Kendrick Lamar Releases Surprise New Album, ‘GNX’

Photo Credit: Dave Free

The wait is over. Kendrick Lamar has released his highly-anticipated, sixth studio album GNX.

The release of the new project caps off a remarkable year for Lamar. He has earned seven nominations for the upcoming 67th Annual Grammy Awards, including five for his impactful track “Not Like Us,” which is up for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year. These nominations underscore his continued influence and relevance in the music industry.

Adding to his impressive year, Lamar is slated to perform at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in February 2025.

Listen to GNX below.