Ms. Lauryn Hill, Tyla, Ice Spice And YG Marley Join List Of Performers For 2024 BET Awards

Photo Credit: Scott Dudelson / Matt Winkelmeyer / Noam Gala

Today, BET revealed that Ms. Lauryn Hill & YG Marley, Ice Spice, and Tyla will grace the 2024 BET Awards stage with previously announced performers GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, and Victoria Monét.

Additionally, Tanner Adell will perform on the BET Amplified stage. Academy Award nominated, and Golden Globe-winning actor, author, director, producer, and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson will return to host, and the iconic Usher will be honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement BET Award. Drake leads all nominations with an outstanding seven nods, with the complete list of nominees available here.

BET is transforming Culture’s Biggest Night into Culture’s Biggest Week with BET Experience 2024, promising the ultimate in Black culture and entertainment. With a lineup of culture’s most influential artists, including Cardi B, Davido, Gunna, The Roots, Common, Queen Latifah, Jungle Brothers, and many more electrifying talent, experts, and tastemakers, the week promises to be one to remember.

Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, will oversee and Executive Produce the annual show, with Jamal Noisette, SVP of Tentpoles & Music Community Engagement, to also Executive Produce for BET. Jesse Collins Entertainment is the production company for the show, with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay also serving as Executive Producers.

The 2024 BET Awards will air live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, on Sunday, June 30, 2024, on BET at 8 PM ET/ PT.