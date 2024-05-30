Usher To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At BET Awards 2024

Today, BET revealed that ESSENCE Cover Star Usher, the GRAMMY® award-winning global entertainment icon and 2024 BET Awards four-time nominee, will be honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement BET Award. This accolade is reserved for industry pioneers who have made significant cultural and entertainment contributions. The award will be presented during the 2024 BET Awards, which will air live from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 30, at 8 pm ET/PT.

Usher’s recognition with the Lifetime Achievement Award is a testament to his influence and impact on the music industry. Over a career spanning nearly three decades, Usher has consistently pushed the boundaries of R&B, pop, and soul, delivering a string of chart-topping hits and memorable performances. His remarkable journey from a teen prodigy to a global icon is characterized by his musical talent, charismatic stage presence, and a keen ability to innovate within the industry.

Connie Orlando, BET’s Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, reflected on Usher’s longstanding relationship with the network. “The relationship between BET and Usher spans decades, from his multiple appearances on 106 & Park to most recently winning the Entertainer of the Year trophy at the 55th NAACP Image Awards,” she said. “From his chart-topping hits, electrifying performances, and unforgettable vocals to his signature moves and sound, Usher continues to stand on culture, setting new standards for the music industry and Black excellence. We look forward to creating an amazing lineup to pay tribute to our global icon.”

Usher, whose full name is Usher Raymond IV, first burst onto the scene with his debut album in 1994. However, it was his 1997 album, My Way, that catapulted him to superstardom, featuring hits like “You Make Me Wanna…” and “Nice & Slow.” Over the years, he has released a series of critically acclaimed albums, including 8701, Confessions, and Here I Stand, solidifying his status as one of the leading artists of his generation. His contributions to music have earned him numerous awards, including eight GRAMMYs, and he has sold over 75 million records worldwide.

In addition to his musical achievements, Usher is also celebrated for his philanthropic efforts and public service. He founded the New Look Foundation, which aims to empower young people from underserved communities through education and real-world experiences. In addition to that, ESSENCE previously reported that the megastar has also championed diabetes awareness, as his own child was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at a young age.

The BET Lifetime Achievement Award has previously honored a distinguished group of artists and entertainers, including Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, Samuel L. Jackson, Lionel Richie, New Edition, and Busta Rhymes. Usher’s inclusion in this star-studded list highlights his role in shaping both culture and music.

As anticipation builds for the BET Awards 2024, the announcement of surprise guests set to celebrate Usher’s legacy has fans eagerly awaiting what promises to be an unforgettable tribute. Known for his signature catchphrase “don’t leave your girl around me,” the ladies will undoubtedly have much to look forward to on #CulturesBiggestNight. Stay tuned on June 30th for a night of celebration and reflection on Usher’s extraordinary career.

