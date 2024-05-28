2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Performer: The Roots

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture is proud to announce that the legendary hip-hop band, The Roots, will be performing at the 2024 celebration. Set to take place from July 4-7, 2024, this year’s festival will be an unforgettable experience, brimming with music, and culture.

Formed in Philadelphia in 1987 by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, The Roots have released over a dozen critically acclaimed albums. Their groundbreaking work has earned them multiple Grammy Awards, including Best R&B Album for Wake Up! and Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Hang On In There.” Beyond their recorded music, The Roots are celebrated for their electrifying live performances and have been the house band for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon since 2014, showcasing their versatility and broad appeal to a global audience.

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture, often dubbed “the party with a purpose,” is more than just a music festival. It is a celebration of Black culture, community, and empowerment. Attendees can look forward to a variety of activities, including empowerment seminars, wellness workshops, and a marketplace showcasing Black-owned businesses. The festival also offers a platform for critical conversations around social justice, economic empowerment, and health and wellness.

In addition to The Roots, the festival will feature performances from a diverse array of artists across multiple stages, including previously announced acts including Birdman and Friends, SWV, Janet Jackson, and Charlie Wilson. The festival will also include surprise guest appearances and collaborations, ensuring a weekend full of remarkable moments.

Join us in New Orleans for a celebration of music, culture, and community that you won’t want to miss.

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® will take place July 4-7. For more information and updates on the festival, visit our website and follow us on social media @ESSENCEFest on X, Facebook, and Instagram.