EXCLUSIVE: Birdman & Friends Join ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Performance Lineup

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 2: Cash Money Records CEO and Founder Birdman speaks to the audience while being honored during the Emline Ball at The Fillmore New Orleans on February 2, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Peter G. Forest/Getty Images)

As we eagerly approach the milestone 30th birthday of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture™, presented by Coca-Cola®, anticipation is mounting for a glimpse into what July holds in store. In line with this year’s theme, “loving on us,” what could be more fitting than celebrating another year of partying with a purpose than with an unforgettable performance by Birdman & Friends?

In conjunction with the festival’s approaching celebration, Birdman & Friends will also honor three decades of the Cash Money Millionaires. The record label, which began at the outset of the 90s, is responsible for some of New Orleans biggest rap stars, including Lil Wayne, Juvenile, and Mannie Fresh.

Drawing from the rich musical legacy of the city, the ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola®, honors the cultural pioneers whose artistry continues to make a lasting impact. From its inception, the festival has been woven into the very fabric of the local community. From the legendary musicians entrenched in the city’s soul to the artisans, chefs, and custodians of culture who breathe life into our heritage, each element adds to the festival’s vibrant flare.

The excitement kicks off with the announcement of the performance lineup at the Caesar’s Superdome, paying homage to their musical roots embedded in New Orleans.

Also announced, ESSENCE’s enduring 30-year partnership with New Orleans has inspired the legacy brand to contribute $30,000 to the New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund Grant Program. This contribution underscores the unwavering commitment to preserving the city’s rich culture and supporting local initiatives.

Throughout the next month, check back for more announcements on who will be joining the festival this year. You never know who might show up!

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® will take place July 4-7.

