2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Performer: Charlie Wilson

Photo Credit: Stephen Lovekin

The 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture is making its return to the city of New Orleans for a celebration like never before. With this year marking its 30th anniversary, attendees can look forward to a weekend of Black excellence, a family environment, and an unforgettable musical experience that will highlight the festival’s rich history.

To commemorate three decades of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola®, the Evening Concert Series at Caesar’s Superdome will feature a star-studded lineup of amazing performers, one of which is the iconic Charlie Wilson.

Wilson—affectionately known as “Uncle Charlie”—began his music career in 1967 as a founding member of The Gap Band. He, in unison with his brothers Ronnie and Robert, helped to popularize the unique sound of funk music, while in turn providing the soundtrack for people of color throughout the 70s and 80s. During the group’s 40-year run, they churned out hits such as “Oops Up Side Your Head,” “Burn Rubber on Me,” “Yearning For Your Love,” and “You Dropped a Bomb on Me.” In November of 1982, the band released “Outstanding,” a song that continues to be a favorite at cookouts, reunions, and birthday parties nationwide.

In 1992, Wilson struck out on his own with his solo debut You Turn My Life Around. Since then, he has released seven additional albums as a solo artist, being nominated for 13 Grammy Awards and 11 NAACP Image Awards—including two wins—received a 2009 Soul Train Icon Award, and was a recipient of a BMI Icon Award in 2005. He’s also established himself as an ESSENCE Festival favorite, performing at the Evening Concert Series on several occasions, giving a show stopping set every time.

In the time since its inaugural celebration in 1995, the ESSENCE Festival of Culture has risen to become the must-attend event of the summer. With a legendary music lineup, an atmosphere of Black joy, and the backdrop of the Big Easy, the 2024 edition is one that you won’t want to miss.

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® will take place July 4-7.