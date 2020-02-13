Charlie Wilson Celebrates Love At Every Stage With Video For ‘Forever Valentine’

P Music Group, Inc.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, artist Charlie Wilson has finally shared the video for “Forever Valentine.”

Coproduced and cowritten by Bruno Mars, the single is a vibrant celebration of love, and the video for the track is no different.

Directed by Easton West, “Forever Valentine” sees Wilson officiating and performing at a wedding where couples, young and old, have gathered to bask in the glow of newlyweds. As guests prepare for the wedding, we get glimpses of their own relationships and see the way love shapes their lives.

Wilson previously told Billboard that he had tons of fun creating the record with Mars, saying, “We talked about the song’s vibe for a while, put a chorus down and then didn’t see each other for a while. Then we ended up on the road together [both performed at London’s Hyde Park Festival in 2018; Wilson also played select dates on the final leg of Mars’s 24K Magic World Tour later that year]. We’d sing every day at lunch as we further hashed out the song.”

“Forever Valentine” is Wilson’s first solo release since his 2017 album, In It to Win It.