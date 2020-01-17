Photo by Jonathan Manion

J. Cole’s Dreamville has dropped a deluxe version of the label’s 2019 project Revenge of the Dreamers III.

Revenge of the Dreamers III: Director’s Cut features 12 new songs, including tracks from Ari Lennox, EARTHGANG, Vince Staples, and 6LACK. It also comes with 18 previously released songs.

Nicole Bus – “Rain”

Singer Nicole Bus has delivered the video for her piano-driven single “Rain.” Featuring actor Will Catlett, the video sees Bus reflecting on love lost at a diner she used to visit with her lover.

In a statement about the video, the singer said, “I loved making this video. In this life you don’t know what you got till it’s gone, and I feel this visual embodies the strength of that message.”

Charlie Wilson – “Forever Valentine”

Charlie Wilson and Bruno Mars have teamed up for Wilson’s latest, “Forever Valentine.” Co-produced and co-written by Mars, the infectious single is the perfect blend of the duo’s talents.

Describing how the track came together, Wilson told Billboard, “I’ve been having so much fun with this record. We talked about the song’s vibe for a while, put a chorus down and then didn’t see each other for a while. Then we ended up on the road together.”

They both performed at London’s Hyde Park Festival in 2018, and Wilson also played select dates on the final leg of Mars’ 24K Magic World Tour later that year.

“We’d sing every day at lunch time as we further hashed out the song,” Wilson added. “Bruno is a firecracker; high energy like me on the stage. We talk about that all the time as we have a lot of admiration and respect for each other. It’s a beautiful thing when two people have that kind of connection. Nothing but great things can come of that.”

Missy Elliott – “Why I Still Love You”

Missy Elliott time travels in the latest video for her single, “Why I Still Love You.” Traveling through the 60s, 70s, and 80s, the rapper-producer can’t seem to get over a no-good lover.

The video also sees singer Monica as a mom taking her daughter through the museum of all things Missy.

Cakes Da Killa – “Luv Me Nots”

Cakes Da Killa brings house track “Luv Me Nots” to life with a video that peek’s into New York City’s nightlife. Directed by Ohoto, the video is a sensual, neon-filled jaunt into queer nightlife with Cakes describing it as “a look at queer nightlife from a more grown and sexy perspective.”

He told The Fader, “The setting, a Brooklyn bar lined in neon lights with a dance floor covered in fog, is the perfect stage for lusty behavior after the sun goes down. This is my first visual in a long time and is a peek into what I’m working on for 2020 for my sophomore album.”

DVSN – “A Muse”

R&B duo dvsn, singer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85, has released a new single, “A Muse,” which is set to appear on their third studio album.

Daley shared a little info about the upcoming album during an interview with Billboard last year, describing it as “lifestyle music.”

“This is probably the one where people will feel that it’s important to them—even outside the bedroom. The first and second albums were more [suited for] the nighttime. This one is for every day, it’s lifestyle music. We’re just as excited and anxious as everybody out there. As soon as it’s ready, we’ll let everyone know.”

