Here's Who's Performing At The 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture is celebrating 30 years of Black joy, vibrant music, and sharing in the rich culture of New Orleans.
Though scores of revelers join us every year for fun and community, everyone knows the real show begins when night falls and the lights of the Caesars Superdome shine brightly on the biggest stars in music.
From legacy acts that shaped our childhoods and still impact us in the present day, to up-and-coming musical powerhouses, ESSENCE Festival of Culture’s 30th Birthday concerts promise to be a celebration of where we’ve been, where we’re going, and exactly where we are right now.
Take a look at the acts helping us celebrate three decades of magic below:
The man who brought the world together in one of its most uncertain times now brings music in all forms together in one fire show.
America’s DJ returns to the ESSENCE Festival of Culture stage with special edition of Club Quarantine to celebrate our 30th!
Put that on our Mama! The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter whose words long preceded the vocals and choreography millions have come to love joins us on the mainstage to showcase exactly why her name rings bells.
Put your hands where our eyes can see and put them together for the microphone destroyer, Busta Rhymes. The Hip-Hop innovator brings his signature flow to the Caesars Superdome for a night of music that will have the whole stadium exclaiming “Woo-hah!!”
You won’t have to be in the DMs telling Tariounna “Tank” Ball she’s pretty…you can see her face-to-face at ESSENCE Festival of Culture this year as NOLA natives Tank & The Bangas bring their unique funk fusion magic to the mainstage.
Powerhouses on their own but a force to be reconed with when they link up, Tyrese, Ginuwine, and Tank will hit the stage as TGT and the mics will be ON as they bring their individual and group catalogue of hits to the main stage.
Gracing the ESSENCE Festival of Culture stage with her presence once again after a killer 2022 performance, Miss Jackson (if you’re nasty) brings her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-qualifying catalog to our big birthday celebration
For the love of R&B, none other than the voice of a generation Charlie Wilson will be lighting up our stage at our 30th celebration of ESSENCE Fest with a show that’s sure to be “Outstanding.”
Celebrating 30 years in the game, it’s only right we bring Sisters with Voices (better known as SWV) to the stage to flaunt their vocals and timeless style on the main stage.
One of the inventors of grown folks music, Frankie Beverly graces the ESSENCE Festival stage one last time as he stops by New Orleans to celebrate our 30th during his farewell tour.
Put some respect on his name! Celebrating a 30th milestone of his own, 30 years of Cash Money Records, Birdman and a bevy of surprise guests will take the stage to bring the raw classic New Orleans Hip-Hop sound to the ESSENCE Festival stage. We couldn’t ask for a better Birthday gift!