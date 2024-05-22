Home2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture

Here's Who's Performing At The 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture

Check out the legacy acts and current heavy hitters that are helping us celebrate 30 years of ESSENCE Festival
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 02: Janet Jackson (C) performs onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 2, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence)
The ESSENCE Festival of Culture is celebrating 30 years of Black joy, vibrant music, and sharing in the rich culture of New Orleans.

Though scores of revelers join us every year for fun and community, everyone knows the real show begins when night falls and the lights of the Caesars Superdome shine brightly on the biggest stars in music.

From legacy acts that shaped our childhoods and still impact us in the present day, to up-and-coming musical powerhouses, ESSENCE Festival of Culture’s 30th Birthday concerts promise to be a celebration of where we’ve been, where we’re going, and exactly where we are right now.

Take a look at the acts helping us celebrate three decades of magic below:

