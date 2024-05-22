Here's Who's Performing At The 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 02: Janet Jackson (C) performs onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 2, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence)

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture is celebrating 30 years of Black joy, vibrant music, and sharing in the rich culture of New Orleans.

Though scores of revelers join us every year for fun and community, everyone knows the real show begins when night falls and the lights of the Caesars Superdome shine brightly on the biggest stars in music.

From legacy acts that shaped our childhoods and still impact us in the present day, to up-and-coming musical powerhouses, ESSENCE Festival of Culture’s 30th Birthday concerts promise to be a celebration of where we’ve been, where we’re going, and exactly where we are right now.

Take a look at the acts helping us celebrate three decades of magic below:

D-Nice The man who brought the world together in one of its most uncertain times now brings music in all forms together in one fire show. America’s DJ returns to the ESSENCE Festival of Culture stage with special edition of Club Quarantine to celebrate our 30th! DETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 05: DJ D-Nice performs onstage during Club Quarantine Live at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre on August 05, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Victoria Monét Put that on our Mama! The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter whose words long preceded the vocals and choreography millions have come to love joins us on the mainstage to showcase exactly why her name rings bells. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Victoria Monét performs at Spotify’s 2024 Best New Artist Party at Paramount Studios on February 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for Spotify)

Busta Rhymes Put your hands where our eyes can see and put them together for the microphone destroyer, Busta Rhymes. The Hip-Hop innovator brings his signature flow to the Caesars Superdome for a night of music that will have the whole stadium exclaiming “Woo-hah!!” INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Busta Rhymes performs at Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

Tank & The Bangas You won’t have to be in the DMs telling Tariounna “Tank” Ball she’s pretty…you can see her face-to-face at ESSENCE Festival of Culture this year as NOLA natives Tank & The Bangas bring their unique funk fusion magic to the mainstage. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – APRIL 26: Tarriona ‘Tank’ Ball of Tank and the Bangas performs onstage at Expedia’s Global Jam during New Orleans Jazz Fest at Joy Theater on April 26, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Expedia)

TGT Powerhouses on their own but a force to be reconed with when they link up, Tyrese, Ginuwine, and Tank will hit the stage as TGT and the mics will be ON as they bring their individual and group catalogue of hits to the main stage. LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 29: Ginuwine, Tyrese Gibson and Tank of TGT perform during the 2014 BET Experience at the Staples Center on June 29, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)

Janet Jackson Gracing the ESSENCE Festival of Culture stage with her presence once again after a killer 2022 performance, Miss Jackson (if you’re nasty) brings her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-qualifying catalog to our big birthday celebration HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – APRIL 14: Janet Jackson performs at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on April 14, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Janet Jackson)

Charlie Wilson For the love of R&B, none other than the voice of a generation Charlie Wilson will be lighting up our stage at our 30th celebration of ESSENCE Fest with a show that’s sure to be “Outstanding.” DETROIT, MICHIGAN – MARCH 06: Charlie Wilson performs during The Culture Tour at Little Caesars Arena on March 06, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

SWV Celebrating 30 years in the game, it’s only right we bring Sisters with Voices (better known as SWV) to the stage to flaunt their vocals and timeless style on the main stage. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 19: (EDITORS NOTE:A special effects camera filter was used for this image.) Leanne “Lelee” Lyons, Tamara “Taj” Johnson George, and Cheryl “Coko” Gamble of SWV attend the 2023 Black Music Honors at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on May 19, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Frankie Beverly & Maze One of the inventors of grown folks music, Frankie Beverly graces the ESSENCE Festival stage one last time as he stops by New Orleans to celebrate our 30th during his farewell tour. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 22: Frankie Beverly performs during Frankie Beverly & Maze Farewell Tour at State Farm Arena on March 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)