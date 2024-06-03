Taraji P. Henson Returns As Host For 2024 BET Awards

Photo Credit: Brian Stukes/Getty Images

Today, BET announces the award-winning actor, author, director, producer, and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson will return to host the 2024 BET Awards, airing live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

“Taraji is a phenom, known for her vibrant personality and charisma, and we are excited to welcome her back to host Culture’s Biggest Night, ‘BET Awards,’ the ultimate celebration of Black creativity,” Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, said in a statement. “We are equally as thrilled to have so many incredibly talented performers join us, standing on culture’s biggest stage to deliver an unforgettable night.”

In addition to previously announced performers GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, and Victoria Monét, this year’s ceremony will honor the iconic Usher with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement BET Award. As far as the nominations go, Drake leads all nominations with an outstanding seven nods.

The BET Awards continue to be the ultimate platform to showcase the best, brightest, and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience—making Taraji the perfect person to helm an event of this magnitude. By honoring the present and future of Black music, creativity, and sportsmanship, BET is staking its claim as a driving force for social change.

“I am thrilled to be returning as the host of the ‘BET Awards’ for the third time,” Henson said in a statement. “I am also looking forward to celebrating my peers and the impact of our culture on entertainment.”

The 2024 BET Awards will air live on Sunday, June 30, 2024, on BET at 8 PM ET/ PT.