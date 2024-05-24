2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture Performer: Usher

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Usher performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Legacy will take center stage at the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola®! This year’s celebration will be like no other when as the festival makes its annual return to its forever home of New Orleans from July 4-7, 2024.

Join us as we celebrate 30 years of loving us with a four-day event that has spanned generations. To commemorate the three decades of the

ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola®, the Evening Concert Series at Caesar’s Superdome will be rooted in legacy and evolution, representing the festival’s journey throughout its rich history to today.

To celebrate our 30th properly, the Festival will feature a star-studded lineup with headlining performances from various entertainers that have graced the stage over the years. Of course, it’s not a party without Usher.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 16: Usher attends the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

At age 19, Usher gave his first show-stopping performance on the ESSENCE Festival stage in 1998. As he celebrates 20 years of the musical masterpiece that is Confessions, Mr. Raymond returns to give a one-night-only, never-before-seen show.

2024 has already been a big year for Usher, as he kicked it off as the headliner for Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, followed by a Vegas Chapel wedding with his longtime partner Jennifer Goicoechea that same evening. He also closed out a legendary Vegas Residency run at Dolby Live at the Park MGM and kicked off a world tour.

Now, he returns to the ESSENCE Festival stage to celebrate not only our milestone 30th anniversary, but the 20th anniversary of the iconic album that sits among many Best Album of all time lists. Usher last graced our main stage for a headlining set in 2015, donning his famed Juneteenth tee on the 4th of July.

NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 04: Usher performs at the 2015 performs at the 2015 Essence Music Festival>> on July 4, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

The 30th anniversary of ESSENCE Fest, as every year, is sure to be a celebration of unparalleled Black joy, spanning generations and meeting at the vibrant intersection of art, culture, and freedom.

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® will take place July 4-7. For more information and updates on the festival, visit our website and follow us on social media @ESSENCEFest on X, Facebook, and Instagram.