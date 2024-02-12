‘Congrats To The Newlyweds’: Did Usher And Jennifer Goicoechea Tie The Knot?

Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Usher unveiled a Super Bowl Halftime Show for the ages — and for the culture — this past weekend. Aside from celebrating a successful performance, the singer is also celebrating love. News surfaced right before the show that Usher, 45, and his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea, 40, obtained a marriage license in Nevada.

At a party to celebrate his performance, the USHER x Rémy Martin Post-Performance Dinner Party held at Cathédrale Las Vegas, producer Bryan-Michael Cox welcomed the happy couple into the celebration with “Congrats to the newlyweds in the building!” he exclaimed as they made a grand entrance. “One time for everybody here … let’s go!”

The couple entered wearing coordinated white ensembles. While the “Yeah!” singer wore a floor-length white fur coat, Goicoechea wore wide-leg white pants, a v-neck long sleeve top, white gloves, and sunglasses with white frames.

Some stars who attended the event in support include Jermaine Dupri, L.A. Reid, Larry Jackson, and Janelle Monáe. Ahead of the event, sources told PEOPLE they wed ahead of Sunday’s events.

The newlyweds have been an item since 2019 and share two children named Sovereign Bo Raymond and Sire Castrello Raymond. Usher also has two older sons—Usher V, 16, and Naviyd, 15, with his ex-wife Tameka Foster. He was also married to Grace Miguel from 2015 to 2018.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, the star spoke with PEOPLE and disclosed he is open to getting married to Goicoechea, and soon.

“Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course it is an honor and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are,” he said.

The dad of four also added that since they’ve already made a life-long commitment by having children together, marriage wouldn’t be an out-of-the ordinary next step.

“We’re going to be in each other’s lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share. That’s beautiful. Our children. But not because of that,” he added. “I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect.”