Usher And Tameka Foster Came Together To Celebrate Son Cinco’s 16th Birthday

Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images

Usher and Tameka Foster have a 16-year-old! The pair came together to celebrate Usher “Cinco” Raymond V turning 16 at his amusement park themed birthday party recently. Rapper G Herbo was on hand to perform at the celebration.

Both parents shared their joy on Instagram in separate posts.

“Celebrating my son Cinco’s (URV) 16th birthday today!” Foster wrote as the caption to a sweet reel of photos, including from his party where his mom and dad are photographed, and throughout his young life.

“Emotions are high as I reflect on his incredible journey—his strength and resilience have been my inspiration. From almost losing him at 5 to watching him grow, I’m endlessly grateful & HAPPY to be his Mom.”

When Cinco was five, he almost drowned in 2013, falling to the bottom of a pool where he found himself stuck in the drain.

Foster, 52, continued, “Help me shower him with Birthday wishes! …. I LOVE you to Life son @cincoye ~May God continue to love, guide and protect you.”

Usher, 45, also didn’t let the day pass without showing some public birthday love to his oldest.

“Happy super sixteen to my firstborn @cincoye, we celebrating U in ATL & Vegas.”

The “My Boo” singer, who has been busy with his popular Las Vegas residency still took time out from his schedule to fulfill his daddy duties. The superstar has been honest about how difficult it can be to find balance between parenting and celeb life. In a 2012 episode of Oprah’s Next Chapter he spoke on the topic.

“I was born to do what I’m doing as a dad,” Usher said. “But parenthood is not without its difficulties.” He also talked to US Weekly earlier this year about his parenting journey.

“I really want to be at every recital, [I] wanna be at every basketball game. I want to be at every step,” he explained. “And God willing, I’m able to instill very incredible valuable things, lessons that’ll help assist them when I’m not around. Believe it or not, that’s when it actually applies. And it matters more than anything.”

Foster and Raymond were married between 2007 and 2009. They also share son Naviyd Ely together who was born in 2008. The two had a very public and intense custody battle between 2012 and 2013, which led to Usher getting primary custody of the boys. The artist also has daughter, Sovereign Bo, and a son, Sire Castrello, with his longtime girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea.