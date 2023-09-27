Usher Reportedly Plans To Launch World Tour Following 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Following last week’s announcement that Usher will headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, the eight-time Grammy Award-winning musician reportedly plans on embarking on a world tour after the big game.

According to Billboard, sources close to Confessions singer stated that he may make the announcement in February during his SBLVIII performance. Additionally, these sources have revealed that Usher’s team has been placing holds on arenas around the world, further heightening global tour speculations. If the R&B icon does decide to announce a tour at halftime, he won’t be the first. Lady Gaga unveiled her plans for a tour after her medley in 2017.

Usher, who has had massive success with his Las Vegas residency, hasn’t been on the road since 2015’s The UR Experience Tour. Prior to that, he went on the 95-show OMG Tour, which accrued over $75M during its run.

While speaking to The Breakfast Club on September 26, the 44-year-old artist also told viewers that he would release his ninth studio album Coming Home, on the same day of the Super Bowl Halftime Show. This project marks Usher’s first solo project since 2016’s Hard II Love.

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show is set to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on February 11, 2024, airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.