Usher To Headline The 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Sunday, Apple Music, the NFL and Roc Nation announced that Usher will be the headlining performer at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime show. The big game is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” the eight-time Grammy Award winner said. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Today’s news comes after a string of Black artists have headlined the Super Bowl; Rihanna, who performed at the 2023 halftime show, and the 2022 medley of Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and 50 Cent. Usher, who had a career revitalization in recent years with his wildly popular residency in Las Vegas, previously appeared on the halftime show as a guest in Super Bowl XLV that was headlined by The Black Eyed Peas.

“Usher is the ultimate artist and showman. Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul,” said JAY-Z. “His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”

“The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the most highly anticipated music events of the year and we’re excited to bring this legendary show to fans all over the world in Spatial Audio, along with tons of exclusive videos, interviews, playlists and so much more across Apple Music,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s Vice President of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats. “We are so proud of what we were able to accomplish together with the NFL and Roc Nation last year and now with the insanely talented Usher set to take the stage we’re looking forward to another incredible Halftime Show from one of the world’s all-time greatest performers.”

The 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. on Sunday, February 11, 2024, airing on CBS and Paramount+.