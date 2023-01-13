WATCH: Rihanna Drops Trailer For Her Super Bowl Halftime Show

Courtesy of Apple Music

In the spirit of building anticipation for the upcoming 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, this year’s performer, Rihanna, released a teaser trailer giving her supporters a glimpse of what to expect.

The 9-time Grammy Award-winning artist will get together with Apple Music in an unprecedented collaboration to put together a halftime set that audiences worldwide are waiting to see. During the 30-second video clip, Rihanna walks towards the camera as a collection of comments from media members and fans plays in the background. “It’s been 2,190 days. It’s been over six years. Rihanna is who everybody is waiting for… The last album we got from Rihanna was ‘Anti’ in 2016,” the recorded voices can be heard saying. The trailer ends with the spotlight being placed on the Trinidadian singer, as she places a finger upon her lips, demanding silence from the critics.

Rihanna has been very active in these last few months. The star first announced she was headlining the halftime show with an Instagram post in September, sharing an image of her hand holding a football, accompanied by a wordless caption. In October, she gifted the masses with a new track titled, “Lift Me Up” for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” JAY-Z, who previously signed a deal with the NFL to head the league’s musical entertainment, said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

The Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show will air live February 12 on Fox, and will be telecast and produced by DPS. Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serve as executive producers, with Hamish Hamilton serving as director.