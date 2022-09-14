Usher To Release Documentary And 25th Anniversary Edition Of ‘My Way’

Photo Credit: Bellamy Brewster

With the 25th anniversary of Usher’s My Way steadily approaching, the singer will release a deluxe version of the album, as well as a documentary – both dropping on September 16.

LaFace Records and Legacy Recordings announced news of the expanded edition earlier this week, which features remakes and instrumentals of “You Make Me Wanna,” “Nice & Slow,” and “My Way;” all produced by Ryan James Carr. The accompanying Dolapo Sangokoya-directed documentary, Usher: 25 Years My Way, will highlight the album’s legacy, and will also feature interviews with Usher, Carr, and Jermaine Dupri, as well as footage of from the anniversary’s recording, previously unreleased footage surrounding the time of the original album’s release.

“It was the first time as an artist that I just felt confident enough to tell anybody: This is what I want to do. This is where I’m at. This is who I am,” the Grammy Award-winning artist said in the trailer for his upcoming documentary. “Whenever I choose to just lock in and do what I love, it manages to make people feel things because it’s authentic.”

The anniversary edition of My Way will be released as a 2LP package on 180g Silver Cloud Vinyl via Vinyl Me Please, set to ship in early 2023. The collection includes new album art that pays homage to the original cover, along with a 2nd LP of exclusive track revamps.

Take a look at the trailer for Usher: 25 Years My Way, below.

Article continues after video.