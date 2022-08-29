Headed To Vegas For The Usher Residency? Here’s How To Make The Most Of Your Trip To Sin City

When you think of Las Vegas, you may think of casinos, pool parties, and clubbing. But now, there’s mainly one thing that comes to mind: USHER.
Following two successful runs in 2021 and 2022, Usher has announced that his Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live will return in 2023. The crooner, who continues to prove that R&B is alive and well, will be back for 25 dates between March 2023 and July 2023, and if it’s anything like what he’s shown us previously, it’s sure to be epic.
Grab your guy or your girls, and check out this sample itinerary that we’ve curated that’ll help you spend a weekend celebrating Usher’s reign in ‘Sin City.’
01
Begin your stay at Nobu Hotel Las Vegas.
The girls that know — know. No matter the Nobu location — from Cabo, to Chicago to Miami Beach, it’s always a moment. Synonymous with luxury, the Vegas hotel from celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa and partner Robert DeNiro is a sleek foodie haven tucked inside the Caesars Palace complex, just minutes from Dolby Live, and of course in the heart of the strip.
02
Lounge out at Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis.
Swim, sunbathe or rent a cabana in luxury at the Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis. Known as one of Las Vegas trendiest pools, it features seven different pool experiences, Garden of the Gods allows you to choose your own experience with exclusive pools, decadent cabanas and lavish sunbathing spots.
03
Catch dinner before the show at Toscana at Park MGM.
Toscana is Eataly’s newest concept inspired by the romantic and historic Italian region of Tuscany. Nestled within Eataly’s marketplace, your evening will include a selection of Toscana’s standout dishes that emphasize Tuscany’s ancient culinary heritage, wine from Toscana’s extensive wine collection, and Toscana’s house-made gelato served tableside. Literally steps away from Dolby Live, it’s the perfect pre-show treat before Usher ends the night with some dessert!
04
Party like a rockstar with the R&B legend himself at On The Record at Park MGM.
The official immersive after-party of his residency, takes place right next door at On The Record. You may even get an appearance by Usher himself or live performances from the residency cast.
05
Have a recovery brunch at CATCH at ARIA.
The celebrity hotspot brings its heralded brunch experience to The Strip featuring CATCH’s show stopping takes on quintessential brunch favorites in a chic, high-energy atmosphere.
06
Qua Baths & Spa
Qua Baths & Spa offers a unique and elevated experience for the Vegas goer who just wants a little bit of R&R amidst the madness. The sprawling 50,000-square-foot spa grounds include Roman baths that use the ancient healing powers of water, a Laconium Room, and a snowing Arctic Ice Room that is the only one of its kind in the world. Its interior design features a stunning water motif, cooling blue tones, slate, and stone to create the ultimate retreat-like feel.
07
Check out ‘Mad Apple’ by Cirque du Soleil.
When in Las Vegas, seeing a Cirque du Soleil show is a must, and Mad Apple is the latest production to turn heads. A delicious Cirque du Soleil cocktail of high-flying acrobatics, music, dance, comedy, and magic celebrating the city that never sleeps, it’s definitely recognizable as a Cirque du Soleil show, but it’s definitely different from the company’s other successful productions currently running on the Strip.