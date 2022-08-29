Headed To Vegas For The Usher Residency? Here’s How To Make The Most Of Your Trip To Sin City

When you think of Las Vegas, you may think of casinos, pool parties, and clubbing. But now, there’s mainly one thing that comes to mind: USHER.

Following two successful runs in 2021 and 2022, Usher has announced that his Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live will return in 2023. The crooner, who continues to prove that R&B is alive and well, will be back for 25 dates between March 2023 and July 2023, and if it’s anything like what he’s shown us previously, it’s sure to be epic.

Grab your guy or your girls, and check out this sample itinerary that we’ve curated that’ll help you spend a weekend celebrating Usher’s reign in ‘Sin City.’