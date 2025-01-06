Pam And Morris Chestnut Showed Up And Showed Out For Their First Golden Globes

John Nacion/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images

Morris Chestnut and wife Pam were red hot on the red carpet for the Golden Globes — the actor’s first time at the award season staple.

The actor, literally in vibrant red by House of Gray (though there has been a debate on social media about whether it’s red or orange), posed next to Pam, who still managed to be a showstopper in stunning black by Erica Moore, both dressed by star stylist J. Bolin. They took part in a photo shoot before heading out for the night’s event.

Chestnut, who had the duties of announcing the nominations back in December alongside Mindy Kaling, also had the opportunity to be a presenter for Sunday night’s telecast. As he flashed a megawatt smile on stage and the red carpet, he seemed genuinely excited to be there. Based on the kiss he planted on Pam’s cheek, he was ecstatic that his wife of nearly 30 years was by his side for the moment.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: (L-R) Pamela Chestnut and Morris Chestnut attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

His increasing appearance to kick off awards season comes as the actor is preparing to premiere his latest series, Watson on CBS. And yes, he’ll be that Watson, the partner and BFF of Sherlock Holmes. The series premieres on Jan. 26. Chestnut’s been on fire on the small screen lately, including a recent recurring role on the popular Hulu series Reasonable Doubt and a star of the BET+ series Diarra from Detroit.

As for Pam, she’s been her hubby’s biggest fan and number one girl since the early ’90s, and as gorgeous as she looks in these event photos, it’s clear the rest of us didn’t stand a chance with the heartthrob actor. They share two children.

“It takes work,” the actor said of keeping their union intact for decades, in 2022. “I think one of the main things [is that] we’ve always had a great amount of respect for one another. We’ve always treated each other with respect. No matter how angry we get, we don’t say things we can’t take back. We don’t say hurtful things, and we communicate.”

He continued, “It’s either you grow together, or you grow apart, and you can’t really control that. So we’ve just been really fortunate to grow together and still love and respect each other.”

Who doesn’t love seeing long-lasting Black love at the biggest events and stages? More, please!