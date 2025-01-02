HomeBlack Celeb Couples

23 Sweet Photos Of Morris Chestnut And Pam Byse Over The Years

While the dreamy actor has been the imaginary husband of many Black women since he got his big break in the early '90s, his heart has always been with Pam.
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images; Robert Mora/Getty Images; Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

As far as one can remember, Morris Chestnut has been a heartthrob. Whether he was a football star with a bright future growing up in South Central LA in Boyz n the Hood or an actual professional football player preparing to get married only to uncover a bombshell about his bride and his best man in, of course, The Best Man, the camera has always been kind to the dreamy star. But just as long as we’ve known him and been captivated by his stunning good looks, he’s been off the market.

Chestnut is married to Pam Byse, whom he wed in 1995. The couple share two children, a son and daughter named Grant and Paige, and have managed to only get finer through the years. It’s true; Pam is gorgeous, also! But her own good looks are not not what made him realize he’d found his person.

“When I met my wife, there were a lot of qualities I was paying attention to. I knew that she would be a great mother just for how she cared for her nephew and her family,” he told ESSENCE in 2020. “She respected her mother and she respected her family and those were some of the initial qualities that I saw that I thought would make her a great partner.”

So, what’s the key to their air-tight union all these years later?

“I let my wife be the woman. You know? I let her be the woman,” Chestnut said in 2013. “And she, in turn, when it comes down to it, she lets me be the man.”

He also noted at that time that while women may see him as a sex symbol, he’s only had eyes for his wife, and he has always made sure she knows that.

“With my wife, I’m always letting her know what the deal is. ‘It’s you. Ain’t nobody else. It’s you,'” he shared. “And I think, conversely, that’s what a woman needs to do for a man.”

He also says having a great amount of respect for one another keeps them solid.

“It takes work. I think one of the main things [is that] we’ve always had a great amount of respect for one another. We’ve always treated each other with respect. No matter how angry we get, we don’t say things we can’t take back. We don’t say hurtful things, and we communicate,” the actor told TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in 2022.

“It’s either you grow together, or you grow apart, and you can’t really control that. So we’ve just been really fortunate to grow together and still love and respect each other. She’s not kicking me out the house or making me sleep on the floor. It could come in the next five years! It could come,” he joked.

We love a man who knows and appreciates when he has a good woman! Check out photos of one of our favorite Capricorns (he was born on New Year’s Day!) and his forever love below.

