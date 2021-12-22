Time To Celebrate The Goats: 26 Famous Black Capricorns

As 2021 comes to a close, it also marks the start of Capricorn season, which is the 10th and final earth sign of the zodiac. Lasting from December 22 to January 19, Capricorns possess many positive traits, including ambition and loyalty, and their stubbornness can sometimes serve as a great attribute in the business world.

The strong personalities of Capricorns have allowed many of them to excel in the realms of sports and entertainment. Muhammad Ali, Aaliyah, Lebron James and Denzel Washington—just to name a few, have reached the heights of their respective fields, and can all be considered high achievers, a specific characteristic of Capricorns.

In celebration of their astrological season, here is a list of some famous Black Capricorns below.