Time To Celebrate The Goats: 26 Famous Black Capricorns

As 2021 comes to a close, it also marks the start of Capricorn season, which is the 10th and final earth sign of the zodiac. Lasting from December 22 to January 19, Capricorns possess many positive traits, including ambition and loyalty, and their stubbornness can sometimes serve as a great attribute in the business world.
The strong personalities of Capricorns have allowed many of them to excel in the realms of sports and entertainment. Muhammad Ali, Aaliyah, Lebron James and Denzel Washington—just to name a few, have reached the heights of their respective fields, and can all be considered high achievers, a specific characteristic of Capricorns.
In celebration of their astrological season, here is a list of some famous Black Capricorns below.
01
Sade
Sade has a birthday on January 16.
02
Michelle Obama
The former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama has a birthday that falls on January 17.
03
Aaliyah
The late Aaliyah Haughton’s birthday is January 16.
04
Denzel Washington
King Kong ain’t got nothing on this Capricorn! Actor and director Denzel Washington was born on the 28th of December.
05
Muhammad Ali
The iconic philanthropist, activist and world champion boxer was born on January 17.
06
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.—winner of the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize for his nonviolent resistance to racial prejudice—was born on January 15.
07
LeBron James
The NBA Star Lebron James has a birthday on December 30.
08
Jean-Michel Basquiat
The late neo-expressionist painter was born on December 22, 1960.
09
Cynthia Erivo
Erivo—star of Harriet and The Outsider—was born on January 8.
10
Blue Ivy Carter
The eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay Z celebrates her born day on January 7.
11
John Legend
Singer, songwriter, and producer John Legend has a birthday on December 28.
12
LL Cool J
Born James Todd Smith, the rapper LL Cool J was born on January 14.
13
Laila Ali
Former boxer and daughter of Muhammad Ali was born on December 30.
14
Shonda Rhimes
Television Producer Shonda Rhimes has a birthday on January 13.
15
James Earl Jones
The legendary James Earl Jones was born on January 17.
16
Tiger Woods
Woods has a birthday on December 30.
17
Bryson Tiller
The TrapSoul singer has a birthday on January 2.
18
Mekhi Phifer
The actor Mekhi Phifer was born on December 29.
19
Cuba Gooding, Jr.
The Academy Award-winning actor Cuba Gooding, Jr. was born on January 2.
20
John Singleton
The late John Singleton—director of Boyz N The Hood and Baby Boy—was born on January 6.
21
Gail King
CBS talk show host — and Oprah’s bestie — Gail King turns another year older on December 28.
22
Tyrese
December 30 is the date that marks Tyrese’s entry to the world.
23
Madam C.J. Walker
The first female self-made millionaire was born on December 23.
24
Lee Daniels
Director Lee Daniels celebrates his birthday on Christmas Eve.
25
Mary J Blige
The “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” was born on January 11.
26
Regina King
Actress and director extraordinaire Regina King’s birthday is January 15.
