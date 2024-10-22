‘The Best Man’ Turns 25: See The Cast Then And Now

On October 22, 1999, The Best Man introduced audiences to a close-knit group of friends whose lives were forever changed by secrets, love, and loyalty. Directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the film was a groundbreaking moment in Black cinema, featuring an ensemble cast of actors who have since become household names. From Taye Diggs and Nia Long to Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall, this group of stars has remained an iconic presence in Hollywood.
Over the years, the story continued with The Best Man Holiday in 2013, reuniting the beloved characters, and most recently, the limited series The Best Man: The Final Chapters in 2022. Now, as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of this classic, let’s take a look at where the cast was when they first captured our hearts and where they are today. From chart-topping TV roles to new adventures in film and beyond, these actors have left an indelible mark on the industry.
Let’s take a look at the cast of The Best Man franchise, then and now.
An up-and-coming author whose debut novel, Unfinished Business, opens up old and unknown wounds that would affect many of his relationships forever.
Diggs has crafted a long career as a leading man in Black cinema. He has starred in Brown Sugar, Chicago, and Best Man Holiday. He now plays Coach Billy Baker in All-American, the hit series on The CW.
The strong, motivated and sassy business woman, who has an unfinished connection with Harper from college.
Long has become a staple Black culture. After starring in classics like Boyz N The Hood, Friday, and Love Jones, this actress created memorable moments for audiences worldwide. She also appeared in music videos for Dr. Dre, Ashanti, and Kanye West, as well winning an NAACP Image Award in 2004 and 2005 for her performance in Third Watch.
The star running back of the New York Giants and Mia’s husband-to-be. Learns of a deep dark secret that threatens the future of his marriage.
After appearing in 1999’s The Best Man, Chestnut starred in the classic Two Can Play That Game just two years later. He also had a recurring role in Legends, and was the leading man for Rosewood. He was most recently seen in Diarra From Detroit and Reasonable Doubt.
Harper’s girlfriend, who eventually becomes his wife and mother of his children.
Outside of establishing a stellar career in television and film, Lathan had her hand in animation as well. This entertainer starred in Alien vs. Predator, The Family That Preys, and Out of Time, alongside Denzel Washington. She also has been the voice of Donna Tubbs in the Family Guy franchise since 2009. This year, Lathan appeared in Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Supremes At All-You-Can-Eat.
The hilarious and free-spirited Quentin is talented but unfocused. He develops a relationship with Shelby and becomes a successful brand manager.
Howard has maintained a highly successful career as an actor both in film and television. After The Best Man, he had roles in Crash, Ray, Iron Man, and was also nominated for an Oscar in 2005 for his performance as DJay in Hustle & Flow. From 2015 – 2020, he was the main character in Fox’s Empire, and he recently appeared in Peacock’s Fight Night.
Former girlfriend of Murch, the domineering Shelby goes on hit The Real Housewives TV show franchise, and is now a prominent reality television star. She is also married to Quentin.
De Sousa can be seen in several of your favorite TV shows, including Single Ladies, Black Lightning, and Our Kind of People.
The lighthearted and timid friend of the bunch, who eventually falls in love with Candy.
Perrineau is an award-winning actor who rose to fame as Augustus Hill in the HBO show Oz. After appearing as Link in The Matrix series, he also became a main character in the hit show Lost. He reprised his role as Murch in The Best Man: The Final Chapters.
“Candy” is a former exotic dancer who meets Murch at Lance’s bachelor party. The two cultivate a relationship and eventually get married.
The Best Man was Hall’s first on-screen appearance, and she hasn’t looked back since. This versatile actress appeared in the cult classic Paid In Full, as well as the Scary Movie franchise. She is set to appear in The Battle of Baktan Cross next year.
The God-fearing Mia was the husband of Lance, and had a one-night stand with Harper while they were in college. She unfortunately passed away in 2013’s Best Man Holiday.
Since the release of The Best Man, Calhoun has had roles in Love & Basketball, Grey’s Anatomy, and 2017’s The New Edition Story.