‘The Best Man’ Turns 25: See The Cast Then And Now

On October 22, 1999, The Best Man introduced audiences to a close-knit group of friends whose lives were forever changed by secrets, love, and loyalty. Directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the film was a groundbreaking moment in Black cinema, featuring an ensemble cast of actors who have since become household names. From Taye Diggs and Nia Long to Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall, this group of stars has remained an iconic presence in Hollywood.

Over the years, the story continued with The Best Man Holiday in 2013, reuniting the beloved characters, and most recently, the limited series The Best Man: The Final Chapters in 2022. Now, as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of this classic, let’s take a look at where the cast was when they first captured our hearts and where they are today. From chart-topping TV roles to new adventures in film and beyond, these actors have left an indelible mark on the industry.

Let’s take a look at the cast of The Best Man franchise, then and now.

Harper Stewart An up-and-coming author whose debut novel, Unfinished Business, opens up old and unknown wounds that would affect many of his relationships forever.

Taye Diggs Diggs has crafted a long career as a leading man in Black cinema. He has starred in Brown Sugar, Chicago, and Best Man Holiday. He now plays Coach Billy Baker in All-American, the hit series on The CW. Taye Diggs at Step Up’s Los Angeles Inspiration Awards ceremony held at the Skirball Cultural Center on September 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images)

Jordan Armstrong The strong, motivated and sassy business woman, who has an unfinished connection with Harper from college.

Nia Long Long has become a staple Black culture. After starring in classics like Boyz N The Hood, Friday, and Love Jones, this actress created memorable moments for audiences worldwide. She also appeared in music videos for Dr. Dre, Ashanti, and Kanye West, as well winning an NAACP Image Award in 2004 and 2005 for her performance in Third Watch. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 24: Nia Long attends the 22nd Annual Reel Works ChangeMaker Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Lance Sullivan The star running back of the New York Giants and Mia’s husband-to-be. Learns of a deep dark secret that threatens the future of his marriage.

Morris Chestnut After appearing in 1999’s The Best Man, Chestnut starred in the classic Two Can Play That Game just two years later. He also had a recurring role in Legends, and was the leading man for Rosewood. He was most recently seen in Diarra From Detroit and Reasonable Doubt. SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 01: Morris Chestnut arrives at Indie Night Film Festival at Kabuki Theater on June 01, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

Robyn Stewart Harper’s girlfriend, who eventually becomes his wife and mother of his children.

Sanaa Lathan Outside of establishing a stellar career in television and film, Lathan had her hand in animation as well. This entertainer starred in Alien vs. Predator, The Family That Preys, and Out of Time, alongside Denzel Washington. She also has been the voice of Donna Tubbs in the Family Guy franchise since 2009. This year, Lathan appeared in Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Supremes At All-You-Can-Eat. Sanaa Lathan at the Second Annual World Mental Health Day Gala Hosted by Project Healthy Minds held at Spring Studios on October 10, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

Quentin Spivey The hilarious and free-spirited Quentin is talented but unfocused. He develops a relationship with Shelby and becomes a successful brand manager.

Terrence Howard Howard has maintained a highly successful career as an actor both in film and television. After The Best Man, he had roles in Crash, Ray, Iron Man, and was also nominated for an Oscar in 2005 for his performance as DJay in Hustle & Flow. From 2015 – 2020, he was the main character in Fox’s Empire, and he recently appeared in Peacock’s Fight Night. PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: Terrence Howard attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Shelby Taylor Former girlfriend of Murch, the domineering Shelby goes on hit The Real Housewives TV show franchise, and is now a prominent reality television star. She is also married to Quentin.

Melissa De Sousa De Sousa can be seen in several of your favorite TV shows, including Single Ladies, Black Lightning, and Our Kind of People. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 14: Melissa De Sousa attends the Hollywood Pantages Theatre hosts opening night performance of “The Wiz” at Hollywood Pantages Theatre on February 14, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Julian “Murch” Murchison The lighthearted and timid friend of the bunch, who eventually falls in love with Candy.

Harold Perrineau Perrineau is an award-winning actor who rose to fame as Augustus Hill in the HBO show Oz. After appearing as Link in The Matrix series, he also became a main character in the hit show Lost. He reprised his role as Murch in The Best Man: The Final Chapters. CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Harold Perrineau attends the Los Angeles red carpet celebration for MGM+’s “From” Season Three at The Culver Theater on September 19, 2024 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Candace Sparks “Candy” is a former exotic dancer who meets Murch at Lance’s bachelor party. The two cultivate a relationship and eventually get married.

Regina Hall The Best Man was Hall’s first on-screen appearance, and she hasn’t looked back since. This versatile actress appeared in the cult classic Paid In Full, as well as the Scary Movie franchise. She is set to appear in The Battle of Baktan Cross next year. CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 23: Regina Hall attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Searchlight Pictures’ “The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” at Culver Theater on August 23, 2024 in Culver City, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage)

Mia Sullivan The God-fearing Mia was the husband of Lance, and had a one-night stand with Harper while they were in college. She unfortunately passed away in 2013’s Best Man Holiday.