3.1 Phillip Lim

Nia Long, a Brooklyn, New York native is largely associated with her classic and elegant personal style. During New York Fashion Week she received yet another opportunity to showcase her versatility and the sense of effortlessness she often embodies for press appearances when it comes to her fashion choices.

“Fashion week was the perfect excuse to take a last-minute trip to the city I love the most,” she shared in an email. Aside from it being an excuse, her return to NYC was equal parts stylish as it was memorable. This is largely due to the impressive utility midi dress she donned while attending 3.1 Phillip Lim’s Spring/Summer 2025 presentation.

“Ooh la la, which one should I choose? Both of these 3.1 dresses are effortless with a little edge.”

Ahead of attending the 3.1 Phillip Lim 20th anniversary show the actress opted to choose a look sans stylist. Since she describes her style as “contemporary, classic and comfortable” it felt appropriate that she decided on a mid-length waistline–this cut is attractive on a myriad of body types–additionally, this design can easily be worn from day to night. The hue is ideal for those who would rather not wear bold colors amid the hustle and bustle of NYFW. With this choice, it’s clear that Long is choosing to not serve as a peacock for paparazzi photographers to latch onto. What were the added touches of laidback elegance? The brand’s ID bag and the same jewelry that went down the runway on the models by fine jeweler Pacharee.

Instead, she’s keeping her look streamlined and garnering attention for her ability to present herself as a timeless and style-centric beauty. “The dress I chose was feminine and comfortable,” she shared. “[It was] perfect for breezy weather. You can never go wrong with black in NYC.”

“She’s ready!”

After choosing her dress Long attended the show in the number which evoked confidence of the highest level. On the presentation, she notes: “I loved Phillip Lim’s choice to mix textiles, textures, and colors.”

“Soft girl era. See you at the show!”

Another key part she felt was significant within the show included the sexiness that was presented in the entire collection–the jewelry was another highlight of hers. “I’ve been a fan of 3.1 Phillip Lim for years,” she added.

Below take a look at a few special moments from Nia Long’s day attending 3.1 Phillip Lim’s presentation at New York Fashion Week.

01 01 Front Row Chronicles “It is showtime! Front row at the 3.1 Phillip Lim 20th anniversary runway show! I can’t wait to go backstage and congratulate Phillip after the show.”

02 02 At The Presentation “New York Fashion Week with my babies, my son Massai Dorsey and niece Aoki Lee Simmons.”

03 03 A Shot With The Designer “Backstage with Phillip Lim.”