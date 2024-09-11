Karen Huger Nails New York Fashion Week Style In Latest Outfit

Seleen Saleh

Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger is showing us that going monochromatic is always the right move. For an appearance during New York Fashion Week Huger donned a sleek jacket and nearly matching trousers. This created an incredibly stylish ensemble that we’ll be sure to copy as the weather cools down in the coming weeks.

What makes this outfit work? It’s the simplicity of it that allows it to shine. Pinstripes are adjacent to plaid and anyone who takes them for a foray is bold but also someone who knows the power that lies beneath this print–Huger’s pants featured pinstriped detailing. Since the pants were in a navy hue it was ideal to lean into a similar tone to stick with a more laidback energy, her jacket was aligned with this notion, it also was a deep blue tone. But it appeared to be emblazoned with stitched detailing, adding an eccentric touch.

Pumps in black were ideal here too so it was a no-brainer that this type of shoe was styled with this look. As far as accessories go, Huger also had on a pair of oversized golden earrings and a cherry red Dior bag that provided a crisp pop of color. Maroon-tinted ’70s-inspired sunglasses were fitting as well.

For another day hitting NYFW with her daughter Rayvin Huger, Karen wore a white cheetah printed jacket with a high neck detail and a matching skirt with a dramatic high slit along with satin green pumps to the Paloma Spain presentation. This stellar pairing kicks the cheetah print trend into high gear, I wonder if I’ll be embracing it soon. At Area, she wore a leather low-cut dress with an oversized blazer. Separately, for Alice & Olivia’s presentation a golden sequin skirt suit with a chic collared white button-up was her choice.

Each of these moments embodies the fashion era Huger is living through. And we’re here for it all. We’re standing by for whatever comes next, we’re sure it’ll be aesthetically pleasing and tasteful.