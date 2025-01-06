Award season is in full swing! Kicking off the momentous season is this year’s Golden Globe Awards. If you’re like us, you’re well aware that this red carpet is one that brings out all the big guns. Stylists and image architects didn’t disappoint for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. In matters of style, many of our favorite celebrities showed up in sequins, bold hues, and gowns or suits that speak to how deep they’re willing to delve into self-expression. Several fashion moments included sleek frocks while others pinpointed that metallics might be an ongoing red carpet trend year-round.

First, one look that caught our eye was Kerry Washington who was styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn in an elegant magenta number by Balenciaga. Alongside her gown, she donned black opera gloves paired with black pumps and sheer tights. Next up, Golden Globe Award nominee Cynthia Erivo stunned the red carpet in a Louis Vuitton gown featuring a striking silver brocade pattern. Erivo is nominated for her role playing Elphaba in Wicked, for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

Viola Davis who was presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes’ inaugural Golden Gala showed up in an eloquent Gucci gown. A fun fashion moment? Colman Domingo’s black Valentino suit that was styled by Wayman Deon and Micah Bannerman. An oversized bow was tied atop a collared polka dot shirt. Domingo is nominated for his role in Sing Sing (Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama).

Abbott Elementary actress Sheryl Lee Ralph was hard to miss in a custom maroon gown by St. John. This tone was the opposite of a miss for Ralph, her look was styled by Ivy Coco Maurice. An additional gown that grabbed our attention included Ralph’s Abbott co-star Janelle James who arrived at the Golden Globes in a custom black gown by Christian Siriano styled by Katya Giles Netter. Her pixie cut set this look off.

Last but certainly not least Zendaya appeared in a golden gown that appeared to be a nod to old Hollywood glamour, a frock by Louis Vuitton.

Below a look at the best looks at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards red carpet.

01 01 Kerry Washington BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Kerry Washington attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

02 02 Cynthia Erivo BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Cynthia Erivo attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

03 03 Zendaya BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Zendaya attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

04 04 Zuri Hall Zuri Hall during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

05 05 Janelle James Janelle James during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Nacion/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

06 06 Tyler James Williams Tyler James Williams during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Nacion/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

07 07 Zoe Kravitz US actress Zoe Kravitz arrives for the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. (Photo by Etienne LAURENT / AFP) (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

08 08 Sheryl Lee Ralph BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

09 09 Zoe Saldana BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Zoe Saldana attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

10 10 Viola Davis BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Viola Davis attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

11 11 Quinta Brunson BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Quinta Brunson attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

12 12 Ariana DeBose BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Ariana DeBose attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

13 13 Morris Chestnut Morris Chestnut during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)

14 14 Lionel Boyce Lionel Boyce during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)