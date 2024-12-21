The Best Dressed Men Of 2024: Pharrell, Colman Domingo, Tyrod Taylor, And More

ESSENCE

In 2024, the most stylish men made it clear that they’re unafraid to experiment with silhouettes, textures, and even somewhat kooky patterns. Amongst legacy fashion houses and designers across continents, menswear leaned into innovative designs that pushed the boundaries of conventional garments. Further, the excitement around menswear within the fashion industry is shifting as luxury brands like Gucci and Fendi opt to embrace co-ed runway shows with upcoming collections. All year long, we’ve kept a close eye on red carpets and beyond to identify those that consistently deliver undeniable great style. Actor Colman Domingo, image architect Law Roach, Pharrell Williams, Louis Vuitton Men’s artistic director, are amongst those who we consider fitting for the previously mentioned moniker.

Domingo is a full fledged fashion connoisseur. His style can most accurately be described as a fresh take on old Hollywood glamour. Whether he is on the carpet of the Met Gala or making an appearance on late night television, Domingo is sure to give you a full fantasy. In fact, he also appeared on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter this year alongside his stylists Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald for an issue that highlighted the best stylists of 2024. The dynamic stylist duo and star client have become a source of modern inspiration that others look to for fashion innovation. Domingo is the kind of muse that can wear Valentino haute couture or custom Versace, make it look effortless and not let the clothes overshadow his essence, they simply compliment it. And speaking of stylish movie stars, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Ethan Herisse landed a spot on the list too due to their consistent red carpet standouts.

For Law Roach, great style is just his nature. We’ve all witnessed him create fashion icons with his A-list celebrity clients, but his own outfits are worth highlighting too as they are often one of a kind. In fact, Roach was the first to wear a custom menswear look designed by Oscar de la Renta at the CFDA Awards in 2022. He’s often spotted on the carpet alongside Zendaya in a complimentary statement ensemble. Law’s style is always top notch off the red carpet too. Whether in vintage designer pieces or a custom design, he is always pushing his own fashion agenda.

When it comes to who we consider the best dressed, it is not only their singular outfits that make them stand out, but also their ability to influence culture and create trends.

Ahead, discover the full list of ESSENCE’s Most Stylish Men of 2024.

Colman Domingo

Pussy bowties, leather hand gloves and a fabulous pair of tinted shades often support Domingo’s pristinely tailored ensembles. When looking through all of his looks from the year, it’s hard to choose a favorite. However, if we were to mention a couple standouts orchestrated by his stylists Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, it would be the Valentino couture look Domingo wore to the Critics’ Choice Awards and the velvet corduroy suit designed by Dzojchen that he wore for his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s show. Without a doubt, Domingo is always a sight to see on and off the red carpet, which has solidified his spot on this year’s list.

Law Roach

Law Roach understands that personal style isn’t just about the clothes, it’s the full package. Due to the press tour for his book, How To Build a Fashion Icon, we’ve been able to see an abundance of looks from Roach this year. From couture designers like Schiaparelli to the smaller undiscovered designers across the world, Roach is bound to find and dress in the most extraordinary pieces there are. For example, at this year’s Met Gala, he wore a flawless white sequin suit designed by Rahul Mishra. It consisted of shapes of flowers along the jacket’s hem and paired beautifully with Roach’s Bulgari diamonds. Another standout was his look to this year’s CFDA Awards, a burgundy velvet ensemble designed by Willy Chavarria that exuded fashion royalty. He paired it with a matching Hermès Birkin.

Pharrell

Although Williams may be dressed in mostly Louis Vuitton these days, his personal style still shines through. Bright colors, balanced silhouettes, statement accessories and a great bag are all core to a great outfit in his world. Even if his looks may seem a bit paired back, it is in the details that make all the difference to his consistent visual appeal. For example, the slight flair on his denim jeans and the elongated fringe on his leather jacket were the perfect details that elevated his look at this year’s GQ “Man of The Year” event in Los Angeles. And at Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2025 menswear show, it was the intertwining of multi-colored croc leather and the LV monogram that made his jacket a statement piece and pairing it with flared denim and orange tinted sunglasses were the perfect compliments that made his look extraordinary.

Tyrod Taylor

As we know, tunnel fit photos are an exciting runway moment for professional athletes as they arrive at their games in their best fit. New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor is one of the best dressed in the NFL. Taylor works with his stylist Dex Robinson to deliver statement looks that are built with high fashion designer clothing, streetwear and an element of ease. Although Taylor may influence some of his athletic peers, the intentionality of his innate style can’t be duplicated. Taylor and Robinson often turn to brands like Bottega Veneta, Jil Sander, Wales Bonner and others to source pieces. This client and stylist duo work so well together that they also launched their own fashion brand, Diallo, which Taylor wears quite often as well.

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

We’re seeing more and more of Kelvin Harrison Jr. as the rising movie star lands more exciting roles. However, we’ve also noticed his impeccable taste in fashion that has been exemplified via the inclinations and eye for detail courtesy of his stylist, Michael Fisher. Since Harrison Jr. is a brand ambassador for Prada, he naturally wears the house quite a bit. One of our personal favorites was a Prada Canadian tuxedo that he paired with a denim tie and Cartier jewelry. While his charming essence pairs well with a well tailored suit, he’s also unafraid to take an unconventional route with his style.

Ncuti Gatwa

Rwandan actor Ncuti Gatwa is certainly not one to glance over when it comes to style. In fact, we don’t think you could if you tried because his looks tend to catch the eye. His personal style often incorporates interesting textures, cuts, silhouettes and colors. He’s unafraid to take a risk. For example, he wore a cropped metal chest plate designed by Cameron Hancock with a pair of black WOOYOUNGMI trousers to this year’s Vanity Fair Academy Awards after party. Every now and then Gatwa also embraces gender fluid fashion and shows how modern men can pull off a skirt too. His stylist Felicity Kay clearly understands the necessary balance of feminine and masculine elements to push daring fashion.

Keith Powers

Actor Keith Powers works with his stylist Jason Bolden to reinterpret suits and well-tailored outfits that have caught our attention this year. As a duo they’ve incorporated innovation by exploring different cuts and experimenting with what goes under a suit. Powers’ looks are often a class on how minimalism can still be a statement. For example, Bolden styled him in a full khaki Zegna suit with an unfolded lapel, popped collar and gold jewelry. It was undeniably sharp. However, the two aren’t afraid to lean into maximalism. Powers wore a purple, blue and black tartan Etro suit with a white collarless shirt and a matching, knotted handkerchief tied around his neck to a Montblanc event. We’re sure this one is living on several mood boards.

Shaboozey

Country star Shaboozey has been recreating what it means to be a figure attracted to Western wear. His love for bolo ties, fringed jackets and flared jeans is compelling–at one point this year he wore a Canadian tuxedo designed by Valentino. Also, at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, he wore a cream satin suit that was beautifully embellished with black crystals and paired with a velvet tie and a diamond horse brooch. While his image is even more clear through his outfits, it doesn’t feel like his style is stuck in a box. It’s got some edge and we’re excited to continue to see it elevate. Shaboozey’s stylist Anastasia Walker has been working overtime to execute the stellar looks for arguably the most visible year of his career.

Victor Kunda

Content creator Victor Kunda is forming into one to watch on the red carpet. He’s most recently been working with stylist Shaquille Ross-Williams and we must say, they’ve created some head-turning looks. Kunda’s personal style embodies a balance between feminine and masculine energies. On and off the Instagram grid, it is clear he’s well versed in fashion. His looks often highlight his athletic physique in a very tasteful manner. Most recently, Kunda wore a three-piece Arturo Obegero suit that highlighted his chest beautifully to the UK premiere of Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King. The full leather Mowalola look he wore to the 2024 British Fashion Awards is worth mentioning too–his top was cropped just enough to add a bit of sex appeal.

Ethan Herisse

Most recently, actor Ethan Herisse has been working with stylist Jason Rembert for his appearances while on a press tour for the film The Nickel Boys. The young actor is quickly turning into an emerging red carpet darling by working with Rembert. We’ve seen him rock head-turning runway looks designed by Balmain, Dior and Louis Vuitton. At 24 years old, his style appears more polished than most in his age bracket and we’re excited to see what’s on the horizon.