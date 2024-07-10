Jax Is Back! Take A Look At The Trailer For ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Season 2

REASONABLE DOUBT – “202” (Disney/Crystal Power) EMAYATZY CORINEALDI

Everyone’s favorite high-powered lawyer Jax Stewart returns for more complicated relationships and questionable resolutions in the return of the HULU hit from Onyx Collective, Reasonable Doubt.

With the title itself a play on both the legal term and the title of Jay-Z’s critically acclaimed debut album and each episode title a correlating Jay-Z song title, fans of season one will recall the legal drama’s twist of mystery, told at the intersection of murder, lust, trauma, regret, and pride. Season two will be no exception with the addition of a few new characters, including Corey Cash, played by Morris Chestnut.

Created, written, and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed and co-executive produced by Kerry Washington, season 2 finds Jax (Emayatzy Corinealdi) attempting to get her life back on track after both the arduous trial and deadly extramarital affair from last season – until one of her dearest friends comes to her to reveal that she has killed her husband.

Though their relationship always showed subtle tones of abuse from the outside looking in and her friend is adamant that she acted in self-defense, an uncompromising prosecutor believes it was an act of murder. Needing all the help she can get, Jax brings on an ambitious defense attorney to lead the case, but things get tense very quickly.

Pair that with the ongoing friction between her and her partially estranged husband Lewis (McKinley Freeman) and there is quite a bit spilling over off Jax’s insanely full, extra messy plate. Take a look at the Season 2 trailer below:

Article continues after video.

Season two of Reasonable Doubt premieres with back-to-back episodes streaming on HULU on August 22, 2024. New episodes will be available every Thursday thereafter.

If you need a refresher on the first season’s drama, season one is streaming on HULU now.