First Look: ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Set to Return For Season 2 on HULU

REASONABLE DOUBT – “204” (Disney/Crystal Power) EMAYATZY CORINEALDI, MORRIS CHESTNUT

Onyx Collective’s smash hit legal drama Reasonable Doubt will return to HULU this August, promising more twists, turns, and trysts as the mystery at the center of the case unfolds.

Emayatzy Corinealdi return as Jax Stewart, the high-powered lawyer, mother, and – on occasion – wife whose personal life is just as messy and murky as the cases she tries in her professional one. McKinley Freeman returns as her conflicted husband, caught between being a supportive partner as Jax battles emotional and committal ambiguity and doing what is best for him. Morris Chestnut shakes things up this season as newcomer Corey Cash.

REASONABLE DOUBT – “202” (Disney/Crystal Power) EMAYATZY CORINEALDI

Season two finds Jax (Corinealdi) attempting to get her life back on track after both the arduous trial and deadly affair from last season – until one of her dearest friends comes to her to reveal that she has killed her husband.

Though their relationship always showed subtle tones of abuse from the outside looking in and her friend is adamant that she acted in self-defense, an uncompromising prosecutor believes it was an act of murder. Needing all the help she can get, Jax brings on an ambitious defense attorney to lead the case, but things get tense very quickly.

Can Jax effectively defend her friend, save her failing marriage, and protect her energy while being catapulted into the biggest case of her career? Or…will she lose it all?

REASONABLE DOUBT – “204” (Disney/Crystal Power) MCKINLEY FREEMAN, EMAYATZY CORINEALDI

The first season of Reasonable Doubt – the title itself a play on both the legal term and the title of Jay-Z’s critically acclaimed debut album – featured episode titles lifted from tracks by the rapper.

The show’s second season will premiere with back-to-back episodes streaming on HULU on August 22, 2024. New episodes will be available every Thursday thereafter.