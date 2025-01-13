Instagram

January is the best time of year for a makeover. And, for the most acclaimed beauty queens in Hollywood, this season is all about warmth and a new cut and color. From warm-toned blowouts and blunt cuts, to bronzed makeup and classic manicures, this week set the tone for 2025.

Keke Palmer and SZA attended the New York premiere of their new comedy One Of Them Days in two distinct, yet complimentary beauty looks. Palmer, in a blunt brown bob with grey eyeshadow and sculpted blush, and for SZA, Valentine’s Day arrived a month early. She was seen in a pink and red blowout with plaid French tips to match.

The “red lip theory” met Tracee Ellis Ross, who appeared at W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances Party in a bare face, red lipstick to match her ensemble, and blunt pony. Chaka Khan, Janet Jackson and Mary J. Blige all had the same memo—red-toned, brushed curls are so in.

Below, take a look at 9 of the best celebrity beauty moments from the week.