A Look Back At Mary J. Blige’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments

KMazur / Getty Images

Mary J. Blige is a household name. From marrying R&B and Hip-Hop in her debut album What’s the 411?, to releasing 14 ground-breaking albums throughout her career (including four Billboard 200 number-ones), the star’s 25-year career drops jaws. Her floor-shaking dance moves have went viral, with a personality that has landed her on television and movie screens– including an Oscar and Golden Globe nomination for her role in Mudbound. And in more recent news, she’s on par to receive the Entertainment Icon Award later this month.

To complement her heavy-hitting impact on the entertainment industry, Blige is the definition of beauty. Her ‘90s hair and makeup looks are part of the reason that skinny brows, spiked haircuts, lined lips, and gold teeth still have a chokehold on the culture to this day. At times, Blige deviated from her wide range of golden blonde hairstyles (see her 38th Grammy Awards look in 1996)– which have been curled, cut, spiked and straightened– for mahogany tones. Take her look at Luca Luca’s Fall/Winter 2001 fashion show, for example, ridden with arched reddish eyebrows and lined metallic-flecked lips (similar to her gold 1st Annual Lady Of Soul Awards lipstick).

As time went on, her supermodel-esque 2000s hairstyles grew into shaggy bowl cuts– like at the 1st BET Awards. Then there were her flipped ends at the 14th Annual Soul Train Awards. Into the 2010s, her brows grew back in, replacing pigmented 2004 Pre-Grammy shadows with 2017 Vanity Oscar Party smokey eyes, retiring gelled spikes for precise blowouts, and heavy foundation for soft beats. Her 2021 MET Gala look saw a middle part brushed into a bun with a blend of smokey and copper-toned eyeshadow and tightly-lined lips. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is the queen of beauty, too, being the innovator for looks the industry compulsively recreates today.

In honor of Mary J. Blige’s 53rd birthday, ESSENCE takes a look back at her most iconic beauty moments of all time.

01 01 Mary J. Blige at Beacon Theater – 1992 Mary J. Blige at the Beacon Theater in New York City, New York (Photo by Steve Eichner/WireImage)

02 02 Photo of Mary J. Blige UNSPECIFIED – APRIL 01: Photo of Mary J. Blige (Photo by Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

03 03 The 42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arista Records Pre-GRAMMY Party Mary J. Blige and Lauryn Hill (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

04 04 7th Annual Soul Train Music Awards Mary J. Blige (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

05 05 2007 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals LAS VEGAS – SEPTEMBER 09: Singer Mary J. Blige arrives at the 2007 Video Music Awards at the Palms Casino Resort on August 9, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

06 06 The 40th Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arista Records Pre-Party Hosted by Clive Davis Mary J. Blige (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

07 07 Fashion Week – Luca Luca Fall/Winter 2001 Collection Mary J. Blige (Photo by J. Vespa/WireImage)

08 08 The 22nd Annual American Music Awards Mary J. Blige (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

09 09 Genius: A Night For Ray Charles – Arrivals Mary J. Blige (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

10 10 6th Annual Billboard Music Awards – Press Room Mary J. Blige (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

11 11 Groundbreaking for 275,000 Sq Ft Retail and Entertainment Complex Mary J. Blige (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

12 12 7th Annual New York Music Awards Mary J. Blige (Photo by Steve Eichner/WireImage)

13 13 The 1st Annual BET Awards – Show Mary J. Blige holds up her award for Best Female R&B Artist during the 1st Annual BET Awards June 19, 2001 at the Paris Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. (Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage)

14 14 14th Annual Soul Train Music Awards Mary J. Blige and mother Mary Blige (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

15 15 The 10th Annual Billboard Music Awards Mary J. Blige at 1999 Billboard Awards at MGM Grand in Las Vegas 8th December 1999 (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)

16 16 The 46th Annual GRAMMY Awards – MusiCares Person of the Year – Sting – Red Carpet Mary J. Blige (Photo by L. Cohen/WireImage for NARAS)

17 17 The 42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Mary J. Blige (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

18 18 The 42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Nominations Announcement Mary J. Blige (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

19 19 12th Annual MusiCares Gala Honoring Billy Joel – Show Mary J. Blige (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

20 20 Isabella Blow: Fashion Galore! Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 19: Mary J. Blige attends Isabella Blow: Fashion Galore! exhibition at Somerset House on November 19, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Danny Martindale/WireImage)

21 21 2002 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals Mary J. Blige during 2002 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

22 22 The Grove’s 11th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Spectacular LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 17: Recording Artist Mary J. Blige attends The Grove’s 11th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Spectacular at The Grove on November 17, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

23 23 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter – Arrivals BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 28: Singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige arrives at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

24 24 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter – Inside BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 28: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) Kendu Isaacs (L) and recording artist Mary J. Blige attend the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/VF16/WireImage)

25 25 Clive Davis’ and the Recording Academy’s 2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 11: Mary J. Blige arrives at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee on February 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

26 26 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter – Arrivals BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 26: Mary J. Blige attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

27 27 Valentino Resort 2018 Runway Show – After Party NEW YORK, NY – MAY 23: Mary J. Blige and Pierpaolo Piccioli attend the Valentino Resort 2018 Runway Show After Party at the Boom Boom Room on May 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/WireImage,)

28 28 2017 Toronto International Film Festival – “Mudbound” Premiere – Arrivals TORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 12: Mary J. Blige attends the ‘Mudbound’ premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 12, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by J. Merritt/WireImage)

29 29 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 07: Singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

30 30 The 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards – Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CA – JANUARY 11: Actor/recording artist Mary J. Blige attends The 23rd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

31 31 Musicares 2004 Person of the Year Tribute to Sting CULVER CITY, CA – FEBRUARY 6: Singer Mary J. Blige attends The Musicares 2004 Person of the Year Tribute to Sting, February 6, 2003 at Sony Studios in Culver City, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

32 32 Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Party – Arrivals BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 7: Singer Mary J. Blige arrives at The Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party at The Beverly Hills Hotel on February 7, 2004 in Beverly Hills, California. (Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

33 33 2011 American Music Awards – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 20: Singer Mary J. Blige arrives at the 2011 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

34 34 2011 VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul – Arrivals NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 18: Singer Mary J. Blige attends 2011 VH1 Divas Celebrates Soul at the Hammerstein Ballroom on December 18, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

35 35 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards – Arrivals BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 15: Singer Mary J. Blige arrive at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 15, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

36 36 1st BET Awards – Arrivals Mary J. Blige during The 1st Annual BET Awards – Arrivals at Paris Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

37 37 VH1 Presents: ‘Divas Live: The One and Only Aretha Franklin’ Mary J. Blige during VH1 Presents: ‘Divas Live: The One and Only Aretha Franklin’ at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

38 38 14th Annual Soul Train Music Awards Mary J. Blige during 14th Annual Soul Train Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

39 39 The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion – Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Mary J. Blige attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

40 40 43rd Annual Grammy Awards Nominations Announcements American singer and songwriter Mary J Blige attends the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards Nominations Announcements, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, 3rd January 2001. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

41 41 Mary J. Blige Album Release Party For “Good Morning Gorgeous” WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Mary J. Blige attends her Album Release Party For “Good Morning Gorgeous” at The Classic Cat on February 10, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

42 42 BET Awards 2022 – Backstage LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Mary J. Blige, winner of the BET HER award presented by Target for ‘Good Morning Gorgeous,’ poses backstage at the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

43 43 Celebrity Sightings In New York City – March 28, 2023 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 28: Mary J. Blige is seen in Midtown on March 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by THE HAPA BLONDE/GC Images)

44 44 The Mark Hotel: 2023 Met Gala Departures NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Mary J. Blige departs The Mark Hotel for 2023 Met Gala on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Mark)

45 45 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards – Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 06: Mary J. Blige attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

46 46 3rd Annual Society Of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center’s Spring Ball NEW YORK – MAY 18: Musical artist Mary J. Blige attends the 3rd Annual Society Of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center’s Spring Ball at The Pierre Hotel on May 18, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/WireImage)

47 47 Mary J. Blige Performs On Stage UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 01: American singer Mary J. Blige performs on stage in 1996. (Photo by Des Willie/Redferns)

48 48 M.A.C. Viva Glam Party Lil’ Kim and Mary J. Blige during M.A.C. Viva Glam Party at Tuscan Steak Restaurant in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

49 49 2003 Essence Awards – Red Carpet Mary J. Blige during 2003 Essence Awards – Red Carpet at Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Steve Grayson/WireImage)

50 50 2003 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet Mary J. Blige during 2003 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

51 51 Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2005 – Baby Phat – Front Row Mary J. Blige and Janet Jackson during Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2005 – Baby Phat – Front Row at Skylight Studio in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

52 52 9th Soul Train Music Awards Mary J. Blige during The 9th Annual Soul Train Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

53 53 10th Annual Soul Train Music Awards Mary J. Blige during 10th Annual Soul Train Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

54 54 Derek Brown at Club USA – 1993 Mary J. Blige during Derek Brown at Club USA – 1993 at Club USA in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

55 55 1st Annual Soul Train “Lady of Soul” Awards Mary J. Blige during 1st Annual Soul Train “Lady of Soul” Awards at Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

56 56 Tony Bennet at the 38th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles Mary J. Blige during Tony Bennet at the 38th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

57 57 Cast Party for New York Undercover – January 9, 1995 Mary J. Blige during Cast Party for “New York Undercover” at Hard Rock Cafe in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

58 58 Conde Nast Media Group Presents 2007 Movies Rock – Arrivals Singer Mary J. Blige arrives at the Conde Nast Media Group Presents 2007 Movies Rock at the Kodak Theatre on December 2, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

59 59 City of Hope Spirit of Life Award Honoring Van Toffler – Inside Mary J. Blige at the City of Hope Spirit Award Honoring Van Toffler at Green Acres Estate, home of Ron Burkle. The event raised $2.2 million dollars. **EXCLUSIVE** ***Exclusive*** (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

60 60 KMEL Summer Jam 1993 – Mountain View CA MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – JULY 31: Mary J. Blige performs as part of KMEL Summer Jam at Shoreline Amphitheatre on July 31, 1993 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

61 61 1999 MTV VMA’s Press Room Mary J. Blige and Lil’ Kim during 1999 MTV VMA’s Press Room at Lincoln Center in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

62 62 Fox Billboard Awards 1994-Backstage Mary J. Blige during Fox Billboard Awards 1994-Backstage at Universal Amphitheater in Universal City, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

63 63 1998 Lady of Soul Awards Mary J. Blige at the 1998 Lady of Soul Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

64 64 1999 MTV Europe Music Awards Missy Elliott and Mary J. Blige during 1999 MTV Europe Music Awards. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

65 65 Mary J. Blige Signs Her New CD “BreakThrough” at Virgin Mega Store in Hollywood – January 13, 2006 Mary J.Blige during Mary J. Blige Signs Her New CD “BreakThrough” at Virgin Mega Store in Hollywood – January 13, 2006 at Virgin Mega Store in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Malcolm Ali/WireImage)

66 66 Portrait Of Mary J. Blige Portrait of American pop and rhythm & blues singer Mary J. Blige, 1990s. (Photo by Anthony Barboza/Getty Images)

67 67 Portrait Of Mary J. Blige Portrait of American pop and rhythm & blues singer Mary J. Blige, 1990s. (Photo by Anthony Barboza/Getty Images)

68 68 Portrait Of Mary J. Blige Portrait of American pop and rhythm & blues singer Mary J. Blige, 1990s. (Photo by Anthony Barboza/Getty Images)

69 69 Portrait Of Mary J. Blige Portrait of American pop and rhythm & blues singer Mary J. Blige, 1990s. (Photo by Anthony Barboza/Getty Images)

70 70 6th Annual General Motors TEN – Arrivals Mary J. Blige during 6th Annual General Motors TEN – Arrivals at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

71 71 The 22nd Annual American Music Awards Mary J Blige at 1995 American Music Awards during The 22nd Annual American Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)

72 72 Mary J. Blige AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – 14th JULY: American singer and actress Mary J. Blige posed in Amsterdam, Netherlands on 14th July 1999. (Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns)

73 73 Super Bowl XXXVI – Pre-Show Press Conference – Backstage Mary J. Blige shows off ring. during Super Bowl XXXVI – Pre-Show Press Conference – Backstage at The Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

74 74 Mary J. Blige In Concert – Las Vegas, NV LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 16: Recording artist Mary J. Blige performs at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on August 16, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)