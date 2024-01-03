These 5 Beauty Trends Are Expected To Lead In 2024

Getty Images

While the last 12 months make up beauty’s year of change– from weekly micro-trends to age reversal pills– 2024 comes bearing the gift of regeneration. All signs point to wellness this year, with products expected to heal us from the inside and out. Meanwhile, we’ll notice doll-like blush taking the lead in the coquette trend, and, thanks to Gen-Z-driven personalization, AI will further blur the lines between virtual and reality.

Below, get into the 5 beauty trends we expect to see in 2024.

Wellness

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Erykah Badu attends The 2023 Met Gala celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images)

According to a BoF/ McKinsey special beauty report, “the melding of wellness and beauty is only expected to become more pronounced,” with an expected 10% increase in 2024. You can expect new products from the $1.5 trillion dollar wellness industry. Everything “from ingestible supplements to sleep aids to lotions made using ancient medicinal traditions.”

Doll-like blush

A dollop of blush will add a soft moodiness to any makeup look. Used to add a pop of color to the cheeks, the technique you use to apply the blush will be in focus. For example, c-shaped blush can contour your cheekbones for a chic look, while a pigmented circle may give off a clown-like appearance. This year, blending the edges for a strawberry, cloud-like flush is expected to be a popular trend– giving a doll-like, plump appearance to your look.

AI beauty technology



In 2024, beauty and technology will continue to converge, further blurring the lines between virtual and reality. From NPC GRWM’s on TikTok, to Google AR penetrating beauty, AI is generating new dimensions in beauty, with technology expected to drive longer-lasting trends. Although digital try-ons are nothing new, finding innovative methods to be more shade inclusive, interactive experiences, and overall customizable across the industry may be a high priority this year.

Black lip shades

While doll-like blush is expected to have a moment this year, black lip liner and lipstick is the ideal pairing. The darker-than-red shade tells a striking story. For example, as a lip liner, the color adds sharp definition and shine to the lips (just like the ‘90s). And meanwhile, as a lipstick, the look is more chic with a serious, shot-calling approach to beauty.

Skin-streaming

Last year, we saw an uptick in how no-makeup makeup looks go hand-in-hand with “anti-aging” skin care, a market expected to reach $76.6 billion in 2024. However, with active products like vitamins, retinol, and treatments at the foundation of our routines, streamlining our daily regimen is necessary for optimal skin health. This means reducing our viral 10-step “flooding” and “slugging” routines to an easier two or three steps… or practicing skin cycling to streamline the products that really work – and that aren’t worth it.