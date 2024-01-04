The 11 Best Full Coverage Foundations

Makeup is an act of self-care that usually involves applying foundation to enhance our appearance. That said, this year, why not invest in some new makeup products? It’s time to get rid of the old foundation that has been sitting in our makeup bags for a long time, and upgrade to new foundations that offer full coverage. Finding the right foundation for darker complexions can be a challenge. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!
Below, you’ll find some of the best full-coverage foundations that will give your skin a flawless finish.
01
01 HAUS LABS Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation
This foundation is designed to keep you looking flawless all day long, without the need for constant touch-ups. Suitable for all skin types, it contains powerful ingredients such as fermented arnica and rich complexes that effectively reduce redness and provide long-lasting coverage. Available at www.sephora.com
02
02 NARS Cosmetics Sheer Glow Foundation
This foundation is a cult favorite with a range of over 40 shades to choose from. It provides a natural finish that leaves your skin feeling hydrated, softer, and smoother without clogging your pores. It is very sheer and lightweight, so it won’t feel cakey on your skin. Available at www.narscosmetics.com
03
03 PAT McGRATH LABS Sublime Perfection Foundation
Pat McGrath’s Perfection Foundation contains a Vita-Serum complex and Diamond Core Powder technology to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, pores, and imperfections, giving the skin a radiant glow. Available at www.sephora.com
04
04 Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
If you’re always on-the-go, you’ll love this foundation with its climate-adaptive technology that combats oil and sweat, leaving your skin looking radiant and glowing. What’s even better is that this foundation comes in over 50 shades, providing medium coverage and a soft-matte finish. Available at fentybeauty.com
05
05 Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick
This stick foundation is a 2-in-1 foundation and concealer that provides waterproof and long-lasting coverage for up to 12 hours. It offers full coverage and is both vegan and cruelty-free. Available at www.ulta.com
06
06 mented cosmetics Skin by Mented Foundation
This foundation contains hyaluronic acid, aloe leaf extract, grape seed oil, and vitamin E to provide hydration to dry skin, while still offering a natural finish without being cakey. Available at www.ulta.com
07
07 Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation
This foundation works hard to give your skin a natural matte finish that lasts. With over 55 shades available, it’s suitable for oily and combination skin types. If you’re constantly on the go, you’ll appreciate how lightweight it feels and its ability to withstand humid weather. Available at www.sephora.com
08
08 Laura Mercier Real Flawless Weightless Perfecting Foundation
This foundation is suitable for all skin types, has been tested by dermatologists, and features color-perfecting and auto-balancing technology that hydrates and mattifies skin while leaving a natural finish. Available at www.ulta.com
09
09 Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation
It’s time to take your foundation up with Dior. This foundation can be used for the face (and body) and it’s available in 43 shades with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and squalane to protect your skin from the sun. Available at www.sephora.com
10
10 Too Faced Born This Way Natural Finish Longwear Liquid Foundation
This Too Faced foundation contains ingredients like coconut water, alpine rose, and hyaluronic acid that rejuvenate and hydrate the skin to give it a youthful appearance. Available at www.sephora.com
11
11 UOMA Beauty Say What?! Foundation
This foundation is named so because it makes your skin look as if you’re not wearing any makeup. It provides a flawless finish, blurs out any impurities, and is infused with biomimicry pigments that give your skin a vibrant matte coverage. Available at www.ulta.com
We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on the links we provide, we may receive compensation.